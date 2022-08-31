Ada Larsen Marie Larsen March 1, 1944 - April 2, 2022 Ada Marie Larsen was born as the sixth child of Jess and Hartence Stander in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was proud to call herself a free baby. Her father joked with his hunting buddy, the family doctor, that he wanted a boy. The doctor was sure it would be a boy, so he said that if the baby was a girl, then his fee would be zero. When Jess went to pay, the doctor said that he was wrong and wouldn't take payment. She was the first, in the family, to be born in the maternity home In Blackfoot. She had an ideal childhood and played outdoors as much as possible especially with her brother, J.R. (John Russell). They played in the horse barn, climbed in the apple trees, climbed on the haystacks, swung on the rope swing over the ditch from Uncle Ralph's garage - all things they were not supposed to do. She was so proud when she was old enough to drive the derrick tractor. She joined the tumbling team and drill team in high school and performed at the eastern Idaho state parade and basketball games. She went to Ricks College and was soon introduced to Brent Johnson whom she married in December 1963. They moved to Walnut Creek California for Brent's job and before she knew it, she was the mother of 3 girls (all in diapers at the same time). They moved around a bit in California and then took the adventurous move to St. Thomas Virgin Islands. In St. Thomas she took a job as secretary at the school her girls went to. She was loved and appreciated by everyone she worked with. After 19 years of marriage, Brent and Marie divorced and she decided to move back to Idaho to be closer to family in 1982. She took over the dairy, called the Cow Palace south of Blackfoot, that many considered to be too difficult for a woman to run. She did an amazing job, working many hours, to make the dairy a success. She was well known in the dairy community and thought of with the highest regards. A few years later she met Reid Larsen whom she adored and later married in 1989. Reid helped her at the dairy and they enjoyed many snowmachine trips, travel, and working together. She enjoyed her bowling leagues, being secretary of the bowling association, gardening, quilt club, and sewing many quilts and wall hangings for family members and finally herself. She is also well known for, what her grandchildren call, "grandma rolls"...Her melt-in-your-mouth crescent rolls. She is preceded in death by Reid (Husband), Tom (Stepson), 2 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Survived by Pamela Bremer, Brenda (Art) Burget, Barbra (Dave) Limber and Grandchildren Daniel Burget, Alex Limber, Cassandra (Josh) Cady, Katelyn Limber, Elena Bremer, Sabina Bremer, Katharina Bremer. Stepfamily Kay (Linda) Larsen, Kim (Marilyn) Larsen, Kevin (LeAnn) Larsen, Kris (Lynn) Hansen, Melanie (Tracy) Zimmerman, and Kristine (Lynn) Hansen and 28 Grandchildren, 59 Great-Grandchildren. Viewing will be held from 5:00-8:00pm Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Funeral services will be held at the Thomas Stake Centeron Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 amwith a graveside service at Riverside Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to theAlzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/) Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.