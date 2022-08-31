Gary Larter Dwaine Larter Gary Dwaine Larter, 88, passed away from natural causes on March 6, 2022 at Nampa, Idaho. He was the first child born to Ferry H. Larter and Mabelle Irene Luthy in Rexburg, Idaho on the 10th of April 1933. The family lived on a ranch in Chilly, Idaho. Gary attended school in Mackay Idaho and graduated from Mackay High School in the spring of 1951. He joined the Navy in Salt Lake City, UT on the 2nd of October 1951 and was released from active duty on September 3, 1955. At the age of 19, on June 25th, 1954 Gary married his sweetheart Edith Carpenter in Tifton, Georgia. The family grew as 3 beautiful girls were added to the family, Raima Marzee Larter, Rebecca Lea Larter, and Lorelei Suzette Larter. Edith preceded Gary in death on June 7, 2002. In the fall of 2010 Gary and Marion Duke crossed paths and had been high school friends. The two were married on November 19, 2010, in Blackfoot, Idaho. Together Gary and Marion lived in Idaho Falls for a short time but as they both had a wish to move back to the Lost River Valley, they made that move and resided for several years in their dream home in Leslie Idaho where they could walk out any door or look out any window and see the beloved mountains of their childhood. The rugged winters of Custer County eventually convinced them to move to Blackfoot Idaho, where they lived for several years nearer family and friends. After selling their Blackfoot home in the fall of 2021 they moved back to Idaho Falls and resided at Lincoln Court until a few weeks prior to Gary's death when the two moved to Meridian, Id. In the early morning hours of March 6, 2022, after a brief bout with a serious illness, Gary returned to the arms of a loving Heavenly Father, his wife Edith, his parents Ferry and Maybell, and his beloved sister Sharron. Gary is survived by his three daughters, Raima Marzee Larter (Kenneth Barry Lipkowitz) of Denver, Colorado, Rebecca Lea Larter O'Brien (Willi Karel Heinrich Born) of Denver, Colorado, and Lorelei Suzette Arias (Carlos Arias) of Caldwell. Additionally he is survived by 8 grandchildren: Nathaniel Larter Lipkowitz (Lena Jimenez Lipkowitz) of Redwood City, California, Benjamin Larter Lipkowitz of Banks, Oregon, Vivienne Anna-Luisa Born (Scott Friend) of Denton, Texas, Susan Edith-Marie Born, of Denver, Colorado, Janelle Miranda Miramontes (Marco Antonio Miramontes) of Boise Idaho, Talena Rene Fonseca (Michael Jacob Fonseca) of Nampa Idaho, Jared Jonathan Arias of Caldwell, Idaho, and Bethany Sarah Arias of Caldwell, Idaho. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, Veronica Sloane Lipkowitz of Redwood City, California, Joseph David Myers stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, Thomas James Myers of Boise, Idaho, Daniel Alexander Miramontes of Boise Idaho, Gabriel Antonio Miramontes of Boise, Idaho, Mia Vina Fonseca of Nampa Idaho, Chloe Lily Fonseca of Nampa Idaho, and Ryder Kingston Fonseca of Nampa Idaho. Marion's siblings, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren also loved and appreciated "Grandpa Gary" not only for who he was but also how he loved Marion and how he treated her family as his own. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Mackay LDS church under direction of the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.