Layton Robert LeRoy Layton Robert LeRoy Layton, 80, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Robert was born April 24, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Ralph Horace and Bernice Marjorie Cook Layton. Bob grew up in Kaysville, Utah and attended schools there. He graduated from Davis High School then continued his education at the University of Utah. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to England. He served in many callings asked of him and enjoyed many years in the Young Mens. Bob met his future wife, Kay Ralphs, at a reception. He told her once she was graduated from College he would marry her. The couple were married on June 11, 1970 in the Salt Lake City temple. Kay preceded Bob in death on December 2, 2005. Upon graduation from the Weber State University, Bob and Kay moved to Las Vegas where he started his career as an accountant. They came to Blackfoot in 1972 and joined his father-in-law Lloyd Ralphs accounting firm. In 1982, Bob took over the practice. He was the auditor and accountant for the Eastern Idaho State Fair for many years. He was on the Blackfoot City Council for 8 years and the city of Blackfoot Treasurer for 7 1/2 years. Bob was awarded the Silver Beaver in the scouting program. He was an avid scouter and was scoutmaster for 29 years. He ran the Blackfoot Grid kid football and was Little League Baseball commissioner. He loved sports, Corvettes and watching his kids and grandkids compete. He could always be found in attendance if his kids were playing, even when he had to travel out of state to watch the games. He always took impeccable stats of the game, and was a scouting memorabilia and coin collector. After his dad passed away, he built a cabin in Island park with his brothers as a meeting place for family to gather and make special memories. This became his home away from home for many years. Bob is survived by his children, Scott (Kim) Layton of West Jordan UT, Sean (Amber) Layton of Idaho Falls ID, Ian (LaChelle) Layton of Blackfoot, Stefney Layton of Blackfoot, Kendra Wilkes of Blackfoot and Angie (Regan) Fugates of Harriman UT; brothers Don (Colleen) Layton and Richard (Sharla) Layton, all of Las Vegas NV; 22 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Kay; daughter, Jennifer Shipley; and sister Barbara Lee. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Blackfoot Stake Center. The family will greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
