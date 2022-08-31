Lew Wall Lew Wall Lew, 68 of Chubbuck, Idaho passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Monday, January 31, 2022. Wall was born February 7, 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho to Jim Lew Way and Janice Jung Lew. He attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and Berkeley, California. He had one daughter, Danielle, with his first wife. He started dating the love of his life, Wanda, in 1983. They were married in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1988. Growing up, Wall worked in his dad's restaurant, China Kitchen, in Pocatello. He then worked as a cook for Bill Hong at the Cathay Cafe for over 40 years. He also worked for Albertsons for 21 years, where he was known as 'Mr. Lew.' Wall enjoyed blackjack and playing the slots, whether it be at the casino or on his iPad. He loved his cats, Mittens (his girlfriend), and Toe Jam more than anything. Wall is survived by his wife, Wanda Lew, daughter Danielle (Craig) Wilson of Pocatello, sisters Jane (Bob) Benjamin of California, Jean Way of Oregon, Wall Mei (Michael) Koga of California, brothers Wallace (Barbara) Lew of California, Wally Lew of California; step children Michelle (John) Cannon, Chris Cannon, and Shannon Cannon all of Blackfoot, 15 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Wall is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Janice, brother Wayne Way, stepson Vernon Cannon, granddaughter, ShyAnn Lew, and his fur children Mittens and Toe Jam. No funeral services planned at this time. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com