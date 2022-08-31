Dionicio Lopez Lopez Dionicio S. Lopez died December 12, 2021, with his family by his side in Blackfoot, Idaho. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Please visit the website for more details He was born October 9, 1929, in McAllen Texas to Severo and Elena Lopez. Dionicio grew up in McAllen Texas. He attended school in McAllen Texas. He met his bride in San Juan Texas and they married in 1950. He was a member of the Pentecostal church. His interests were: Bible study, watching Jimmy Swaggart Ministries on tv, crossword puzzles, enjoyed the company of many pets throughout the years, taking drives, going for walks, visiting the ocean, and spending time with his family. Mr. Lopez is survived by 8 sons: Dennis Lopez, Victor Lopez (Ronda), Richard Lopez, Elias and Lecia Lopez, David Lopez, Samuel Lopez (Beth), Phoenix Lopez Harman (Tim), Gabrirel Lopez and 4 daughters: Margaret Chan, Alicia and Don Moccasin, Estella Delgado, Sarah and Steve Craig, 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Anastacia C. Lopez, Father: Severo J. Lopez, Mother: Elena S. Lopez, Brother: Hilario Lopez, Brother: Gabriel Lopez, Sister: Maria Santos Lopez, Sister: Maria Guadalupe Lopez Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S.Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends and relatives from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 and again one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.