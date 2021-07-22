Douglas Malm Malm Douglas Malm, 99, of Blackfoot, passed away, July 20, 2021. He was born May 24, 1922 in Wapello, Idaho to Earl and Wilma Malm. Douglas graduated from Blackfoot High School. He had one brother, Wallace Malm. Douglas married his first wife, Earn June Wixom. They started their family together and had four kids, Baby Malm, Vickie, Martell, and Kirk Malm. His wife passed away in 1989. Douglas then married Eva Hone, and they created new adventures until she passed away in 2018. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, horsemanship, yodeling, square dancing, telling stories, and socializing with friends and family. Douglas is survived by his sons, Kirk and Martell Malm both of Pocatello; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Earn and Eva; and daughter, Vickie. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
