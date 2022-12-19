Bernice Marley K. Marley FULL LEGAL NAME: BERNICE KAYE MARLEY PREFERRED NAME: BERNICE (BURness) AGE: 72 BIRTHDATE: MARCH 14, 1950 BIRTHPLACE: Bernice was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Anna Ruth Russell. Although her birth father was listed as Verl Anderton, it was later discovered through Ancestry DNA that her father was Louis Luker. Bernice was the third child of Ruth, joining her siblings Audrey and Jimmy. When she was five, Ruth married Ivan Palfreyman and Bernice began to use Palfreyman as her last name. Ivan brought to the family his four daughters, Joann, Coleen, Bernice, and Helen. The family was later joined by two more sisters, Jennie Lou, and Ivana and the family eventually moved to Blackfoot where they resided until Bernice grew into adulthood. In 1966 Bernice was married to Larry Kidd, and a daughter, Teresa, was born. This marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce. In 1968 Bernice was married to John Michael Genera. Shortly after they were married, John was drafted into the US Army. They were together long enough to create John Jr. (Jay) who was born in 1969 while John was stationed in Germany. She and the children joined John in Germany for a time and then because of political unrest they decided that she and the children would be safer in the states. She returned to the US and lived with her parents for a time and soon after John sent to Vietnam. 18 months later John returned and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky where the family lived for about a year. John was again to be stationed in Germany so Bernice and the children moved back to Blackfoot and lived with her parents. Shortly after returning to Blackfoot, She discovered that she was pregnant with another son Thomas who was born in 1972. 3 years later John and Bernice had the opportunity to adopt another son, Joshua, and the family was complete. Education was a very important thing for Bernice. Even though she was married at the time, she was not allowed to finish High School as she was a teenage mother. She strived to obtain her GED however, and when she took the test she scored higher than anyone in the state up till that time. After she married John she was a stay at home mother for the most part but worked seasonally at H&R Block for many years and after John and Bernice divorced in 1990 she worked for the Pocatello Credit Bureau as a debt collector. She discovered that she was very good at helping people to make arrangements to pay their collections debts. In 1992 Bernice met and married Terry Marley. They shared a love of music and travel and had many adventures together all across the United States. Shortly after they were married, they had an opportunity to start a business with a friend of Bernice's. This business was called J&M Mental Health and was a day treatment and group therapy center for mentally ill adults. Bernice decided to further her education and earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Eventually, Bernice and Terry bought out the business and Bernice spent many years developing treatment and therapy for many of the mentally ill population of the Blackfoot community. Bernice was a creative person who was always trying new art projects and crafts with her clients at J&M. She loved to do ceramics, paint, bead, make jewelry, quilt, and crochet and was talented in all that she did. She was an avid camper and enjoyed camping with her clients, often taking them on camping trips to Yellowstone and the Oregon Coast. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many positions but her favorite calling was that of choir director. Bernice was diagnosed with end stage liver disease two years ago and was given six months to live. She outlived any expectations but recently fell, shattering her femur. She was on hospice at home until she passed. Bernice is survived by her children, Teresa Rhodes (Stan), Blackfoot, Jay Genera (Elaine), Salem, Oregon, Tom Genera (Norma), Blackfoot, and Joshua Genera (Angela) Blackfoot. Her grandchildren Desirae, Rhyanna, Madison, Mikayla, Brittany, Dominic, Raven, Ari, Alex, Unique, Anna, Miranda, Kaidence, Kighlor, Kohlter, and DeeDee were the loves of her life. She also is survived by her sisters Audrey Doss of Boise and Ivana Hanners of Rupert and Gayle Christensen, Oregon. In addition she had 13 great grand children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Ivan Palfreyman, and Louis Luker, Brother Jimmy Dawson and Sister Jennie Lou Palfreyman. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am at the Hawker Funeral Home on January 17, 2023. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
