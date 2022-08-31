Anthony Marshall Marshall Anthony "Tony" Marshall, age 57, of Blackfoot, ID, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2021 after battling depression and mental health issues for many years. Tony was born on August 13, 1964 to Elsie Whitehawk and Arthur Longjaw Marshall, Sr. in Crow Agency, Montana. He was raised by his grandmother Alice Shavehead Medicineflying Whitehawk Bearchum in Lame Deer, Montana on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. He talked often and fondly of her. Although she did not speak much English, she loved to watch Billy Graham on TV would follow along with him as he prayed. Tony learned the power of prayer from her and he would often read the special bible she received from Billy Graham to her. From her he learned humility. He often shared stories of her caring for grandkids with nothing more than a small welfare check and love. Tony also spoke fluent Cheyenne. He loved to visit his siblings where they would talk and laugh leaving the rest of us oblivious to the joke. At the age of nine, Tony left the reservation for the LDS Indian Placement Program with his sister Opie who was seven at the time. He told his grandmother they were going on a fieldtrip so she would make her mark on the permission slip. After multiple trial placements with several families in the Tri-Cities area of Washington state, Tony was taken in by Larry and Shirla Whitby. Although they already had many children of their own, they were always willing to take in one more. Tony was one of several children they fostered in their home. He stayed with them for over fifteen years, seldom returning home to Montana to visit. He found value and self-worth while at the Whitby's. He often talked of hard work, discipline, and learned forethought from Larry. This became one of Tony's great strengths. He talked of running track in high school, riding horses, picking apples, and generally doing anything that took him outdoors where he felt peaceful and free. Tony was very spontaneous and loved to travel. At the drop of a hat, he was off -driving for many hours to visit historic sites and exciting places. Tony graduated from Connell High School in 1983. He then left for an LDS mission to New York City that same year. He was scared to death to be there but Shirla told him to pull up his bootstraps and stay out there. He returned in 1985 with fond memories of New York City and the people who impacted him while there. Later that same year he enrolled in Ricks College, majoring in criminal justice. The department head, Jack Reinwald, took him under his wing and made sure he made it to his class every day. Tony's interests include religion, scripture, politics, and the justice system. He loved to debate these issues regularly with his family and anyone else who had the stamina for his discussions. In the fall of 1986, while at Ricks, Tony met his wife DeeAnne Mortensen from Salem, Idaho. They were married April 4, 1987 and were soon blessed with their first son Joshua Anthony (Georgina) Marshall in 1988. Three more children came into their world over the next twelve years, Cameron Jo Marshall, Paige Elise (Terance) Andersen, and Parker Jeton Marshall. Their family was sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS temple in July 2004. Early on Tony worked intermittently at potato warehouses, restaurants, nursing homes, Walmart and driving truck to help support the family while DeeAnne was going to nursing school. When DeeAnne graduated and took on full-time work, Tony became a stay-at-home dad, taking care of the children and home responsibilities. Although he could be a tough nut, his family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He respected educated people and advocated for all his kids to attain secondary education as he felt he was not able to finish school himself. He also loved being a grandpa. Anyone who knew Tony knew that once he set his mind to something, he did not go halfway. He went over the top to make sure his grandkids were spoiled. They loved to sneak into grandpa's suburban to seek out his stash of treats. Tony was an avid hunter and loved to head with his sons and former scouts into the mountains in search of deer or elk, usually coming home with nothing but satisfaction with the quest. He could remember every spot on a mountain where they had their adventures. Tony attended the Fort Hall LDS Branch from 2003 until 2016. He felt like one of his greatest achievements was being the Scout Master. He was always so proud when he spoke of the 10 young men he was able to assist in achieving the award of eagle scout. Even after leaving the branch his acts of service continued. He would stop for anyone on the side of the road to assist or offer assistance to a random stranger in a store or parking lot. Tony was predeceased in death by his parents, foster parents, brother Victor Killsontop, sister Wendy Killsontop grandmother Alice, brother Arthur Marshall Jr, and sister Opalita Marshall. He is survived by his wife, DeeAnne Marshall, sons Joshua and Parker Marshall, daughters Cameron Marshall and Paige Andersen, grandsons Jeton and Josiah Marshall and Callum Andersen, granddaughters Lyra and Liesel Andersen and Ainara Marshall. Foster brothers: Jeb, Bart, Lared, Josh, and Pyge Whitby. Foster sisters Hillary, Lexie, Jennifer and Shandece Whitby. His oldest sister Arlene Marshall, half-brother James Tallwhiteman, half- sister Ursula "Jolene" Khron. Also included are numerous relations of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe of which he was so proud to be a member of. Those families are Long Jaw, Whitehawk, Bearcomesout, Walksalong, Bearchum, Killsontop, Shoulderblade, Ryan, Woundedeye, Tallwhiteman, Medicineflying, Little Oldman, and Fightingbear. The family requests that flowers and condolences are sent to Hawker Funeral Home, Blackfoot. Viewing will be Tuesday August 24, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Funeral services will be Wednesday August 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home.