Martinez Shirley Martinez Shirley J. Martinez, 70, of Blackfoot, returned home to her Creator, October 3, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born December 13, 1950 in Rehoboth, New Mexico to Henry James and Sadie Kee. Shirley attended boarding school in Crownpoint, New Mexico. The family then moved to Blackfoot in 1959 where she attended Groveland Elementary and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Shirley worked at Idaho Gem for over 13 years where she made life long friends. She met the love of her life, Lupe Martinez at a birthday party on August 28, 1967. The two were married on January 30, 1969. They built a long life of 52 years together with her focus being on her kids and being there for everyone. The biggest blessing in her life was raising her family. Her biggest joy was not just visiting her family but always improving their daily lives and making life easier for all her kids and grandkids. From cooking and cleaning, to organizing, to making personalized items for each individual member of the family. She never forgot a birthday and every holiday was a special occasion. Her grandkids were always on the receiving end of her generosity, which was second to none. Shirley loved to cook big meals and her specialty was her famous apple pie on Sundays. Shirley always tried to better anything and anyone around her. She also enjoyed traveling to see family. She loved to visit and play at the casino. Family was what mattered most to Shirley and she wanted everything for her children, she never wanted anyone to worry about her. Family always came first. As she would say, "Don't worry about me and Grandpa, we only care about you guys." Shirley is survived by her husband, Lupe Martinez of Blackfoot; children, Kathie Ann (Nicole) of Caldwell, Suzie of Shelley, Sadie Rosa (Jesse) of Nampa, Santos "Jimmy" (Kim) of Sacramento, CA; her granddaughter that she raised, Kassie (Jose) of Caldwell; and siblings, Betty, Bessie, Raymond, Teri, Berta, and Wayne all of New Mexico; 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Edward, Willie, and Freddie. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting