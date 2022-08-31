James Martsch Martsch On August 18, 2021, James Lee Martsch, 79, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center due to heart failure. He was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully. He was born March 24, 1942 in Burley, Idaho to Joseph and Leah Neiwert Martsch. He was the oldest of three children and served as master babysitter. He helped his dad on the family farm while attending Minico High School, graduating in 1960. He went on to Utah State University where he earned a degree in agriculture then completed a law degree at the University of Idaho in 1967. After graduation, he clerked for one year for Federal Judge Ray McNichols. In 1968 he was hired by Blackfoot attorneys, William Furchner and J. Blaine Anderson, where he practiced law. In 1980 he was appointed Bingham County Magistrate Judge until his retirement. Jim was a lifetime member of the Idaho Bar Association, B.P.O.E. 1460 for 50 years, and Blackfoot Exchange Club. Senior Judge Mediator, Ryan W. Boyer, considered Jim a great friend and mentor. He wrote, "Some characteristics of Jim that stick out for me are these: smart, compassionate, witty, wise, diligent, protective, loyal and inclusive. He always encouraged parties to seek their own solutions over the strictures of court evidence. He was always courteous and respectful. Jim not only enjoyed the practice and adjudication of the law, but was a student of it. Jim kept up on the latest appellate court cases and loved the nuances of the law. Jim didn't want to bore people with his knowledge of the law but when asked a question, his depth and breadth of knowledge was amazing." In 1980 he married Amy S. Lagos. Together they had many adventures camping in Idaho. They expanded their trips to Western Europe, the British Isles, Mexico, the Caribbean, and numerous places in the United States including Alaska and Hawaii. They bought a home in Yuma, Arizona where they spent the last 15 winters. Jim wore many hats. He was a gourmet cook, connoisseur of good (or bad) scotch, golfer, card player, gardener, and friend. He could always be found in his arm chair doing the latest crossword puzzle. He enjoyed the companionship of his animals including dogs, cats, chickens, a pig and a donkey named Walter. His survivors include his wife, Amy; sister, Cheryl (Steve) Schiers of Pocatello; two nieces, and three nephews. He leaves behind a multitude of friends. As per Jim's wishes, he was cremated and no service is planned at this time. Donations may be given in Jim's name to any local charity. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.