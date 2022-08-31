McGrane Patrick McGrane Patrick Edward McGrane passed away in his sleep the evening of November 4th at his home in Groveland. Patrick was born February 26th 1957 in Idaho Falls Idaho to Edward John and Novetta Mary Gunning McGrane. He has 4 siblings, Stan, Bonnie, Mary, and Rose Ann. They grew up on a small farm in New Sweden and he later learned exquisite penmanship among other things from the nuns at Holy Rosary Catholic School. He later graduated from Skyline high school. Patrick worked his entire career in the fertilizer industry; Menan Co-op, Bingham Co-op, and finally Conagra/UAP/CPS, where he eventually became operations manager. He was well known for his hard work, get it done attitude, and his fertilizer mixes. Patrick had a large family, 4 children of his own, and 3 step children, along with 24 grandchildren and one great grandchild. His children are, Mandy, James, Shaun, and Kyle. His step children are Jeremy, Brandi, and Jenny. Patrick enjoyed fishing, his jet boat and spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, his patio, and the Snake River. He lived in the Blackfoot area for close to 40 years and at the time of his passing lived in Groveland with the love of his life Lesa. He was a gruff, but ultimately soft hearted man who loved those around him deeply. Patrick is survived by wife, Lesa McGrane; siblings, Stan Robinson (Jean), Bonnie Reava (Chip), Mary Kirn (Fred) and Rose Ann Ard (Jason). He is also survived by his children, Mandy Rushin (Mike), James McGrane (Genelle), Shaun McGrane (Christa), and Kyle McGrane (Amanda) and his stepchildren, Jeremy Stephens, Brandi Stephens, and Jenny Ruwo (Masimba), along with his 24 grandchildren and great grandchild. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Novetta; and a daughter in law, Lisa Smithee. He will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him, Rest Easy Old Man. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.