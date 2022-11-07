Cora McNair Elaine McNair Cora Elaine McNair, a long-time resident of Moreland, Idaho, peacefully passed away on November 5th, 2022, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 11th, 1936 in Grandview, Idaho, the second child of Alma Thornton Hale and Alice Valene Hutchison. Elaine spent her early childhood years on a ranch in Challis, Idaho with siblings Evelyn and Delvin. The family later settled in the Snake River area where Elaine would develop talents in speech, journalism, and American literature, graduating from Snake River High School in 1953, before attending Idaho State University. While at ISU, Elaine met Rex McNair, her eternal companion and best friend. They married on December 10th, 1957, and were together for nearly 69 joyous years at the time her death. Together, they raised four children, Rex's little sister Brenda (1949), Daniel Rex (1955), Julie Gail (1959), and Angela Lynn (1967). Elaine loved her family, and instilled in them a love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and service to others. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ and was an integral part of many organizations and presidencies. She worked in her community both as a substitute teacher, and operator at the Sunshine Laundry, which she and Rex owned. Elaine was blessed with a bright mind, a discerning spirit, fierce independence, and a witty sense of humor. She was a professional quilter, and won many ribbons at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Among many other talents, she was an excellent writer, cook, gardener, and homemaker. She packed a lot of heart, adventure, generosity into her 86 years, and will be missed tremendously. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Rex McNair, her son, Daniel (Deena) McNair, her daughters, Julie (Brad) Thornton and Angela (Jay) McCandless, 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and her siblings, Evelyn (Duane) Packer and Delvin (Roxanne) Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Valene, in-laws, Milt and Ada McNair, son-in-law, Stacy Jackson, daughter, Brenda Williams, and great grandchildren, Adeline Elaine Wolfe and Mary Kate Copeland. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 11th at 11:00 am at the Moreland Church of Jesus Christ (740 W. 175 N. Blackfoot, ID. 83221). The family will meet with friends for a viewing on Thursday, November 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Hawker Funeral Home (132 Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. 83221). A second viewing will precede the funeral from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place at the Moreland Cemetery, following the funeral service. To view the funeral remotely, or to share condolences with the family, go to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
