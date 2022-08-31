DeeAnn Mecham Mecham Delta Ann "DeeAnn" Williams Mecham left our world peacefully July 23, 2022 surrounded by family. DeeAnn was born April 8th, 1940 to Ves and Ludene Williams in Pocatello, ID. She learned the value of hard work at a young age while helping her parents on their farm on the "Hayes" project southwest of Shelley, ID. She married Devon W Mecham in the Idaho Falls temple on February 20th, 1958 and built a house together in 1964. They adopted three children and fostered many more, including many Indian placement children. They took over the family farm when Devon's father passed away, and DeeAnn worked alongside her husband in many capacities. She served many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including Relief Society, Primary, and Sunday School. She also worked alongside her husband as ward missionaries for many years. She served a life of service, serving all others in need. She always shared her love and testimony with those around her. She is survived by her daughter Shauna Pfeifer (Roy), and son Lance Mecham (Ruby) both of Firth, ID; grandchildren Latecia Mecham, Carlie McAteer (Dylan), Dustin Mecham. Shelby Hadaway (Logan), Kim Antill, Staci Briscoe (Adam), Ryan Mecham (Melissa); along with 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ves and Ludene, in-laws Blanche and Leo Mecham, her son Shane Mecham, and beloved husband Devon Mecham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Kimball Ward Chapel, (744 N 600 E) in Firth. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley and Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.