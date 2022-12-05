Marie Merrill Meldrum Merrill Martha "Marie" Meldrum Merrill, age 89 passed away on 28 November 2022 in her home in St. George, Utah. Marie was born the summer of 1933 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to James and Lucy Meldrum, where she lived until she was 15. The family then moved to Moses Lake, Washington. She attended nursing school in Rexburg, Idaho. She met her future husband, LeRoi Merrill, when he was a patient at the hospital at which she worked. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple in August 1953. They spent the first part of their married life in Blackfoot, Idaho before moving to St. George, Utah in 1968. Marie's greatest accomplishment in life was her family and genealogy. Marie was a pioneer in the Name Extraction Program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was one of the first missionaries called to this program. She completed one million arbitrations before retiring due to eyesight limitations. Her speciality was reading the German Parish records. Marie had nine children, 29 grandchildren, and 53 great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeRoi Merrill and sons Randall and Keith. Marie is survived by her children Gary (Karen) Merrill, Curtis (Stephanie) Merrill, Lindsey (Susan) Merrill, Laura (Stan) Beacham, Alan (Theresa) Merrill, Bruce (April) Merrill, Martha (Daniel) Graham. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Green Valley Stake Center on 511 S Valley View Dr, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be prior to services from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Riverside-Thomas cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be live-streaming, please go to mcmillanmortuary.com Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
