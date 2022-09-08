Moss Ramona Moss Surrounded by her children, our loving, precious, beautiful mother, Ramona Moss, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. Yes, she has gone on her greatest shopping adventure and we are sure that she islooking for a new outfit, shoes, and a beautiful hat! A precious gift to Ellen Lavatta and Fred Benzley, Ramona was born in Salt Lake City, on August 1, 1928. Affectionately known to many as Monie, she had many fond memories of growing up in Fort Hall and playing with her cousins and brothers and sisters who lived nearby. Much of the summer was spent canning and preparing food, hunting game, fishing, and gathering firewood for the winter. During her childhood, she fondly remembered traveling each week to Pocatello for her piano lesson and a trip to the library. An avid reader throughout her life, each morning she looked forward to reading the newspaper and then going to her reading room to read a good book. She would often say, " If you can't find me for a couple of days, you know that I'm reading!" Ramona graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1946 and soon after married John James Monroe who had just returned from serving in the Navy during World War II. Soon their family was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Laura, and within 15 years, son, John, daughters, Deborah and Brenda and sons, Timothy, Phillip, and Scott, also known as the little boys, joined the family. Involved in Girl Scouts, Ramona was a Girl Scout Leader and John and she volunteered during the summer months at the scout camp near Scout Mountain. Accepted into St. Anthony's nursing program in 1964, she graduated with accolades earning her Practical Nurse's license the following year and began her nursing career there working in labor and delivery. In 1967 she accepted a nursing position at the State Hospital South and this brought about a move to Blackfoot for her and her children. Throughout her lengthy career at the State Hospital she thoroughly enjoyed caring for her patients and also developed long-lasting relationships with her co-workers. In the early 80's she and her fellow nurse friends organized a group luncheon each month and she so looked forward to this get together. In addition to the nurse's group, she was also a charter member of the Blackfoot Red Hatters which provided her with an opportunity to be with friends and wear what she loved---hats! In 1975, she met and married the love of her life, Lonny Moss, a Master Sergeant in the Airforce who had just retired and returned to his Idaho home. Together, during their 23 years of marriage they worked tirelessly for veteran's causes within the community and state. As a member of the Disabled American Veterans, they were instrumental in advocating for the location of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello and the Veterans Memorial atGrove City Cemetery. Until recently, she continued to organize the Grove City Memorial Days Services that are widely celebrated within the Blackfoot Community, receiving numerous commendations from the Idaho State Veterans Home, the City of Blackfoot, the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, and other military organizations, after Lon's passing, mom continued to her work for veterans causes and in 2014, at the age of 86, Mom served as the Idaho State Department of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Commander---an incredible inspiration to us, all. She was also honored by Zonta as a Woman of Achievement in the Blackfoot Community. She was proud to be a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe. Much of Ramona's life was a life of public service. Ramona is survived by her children, John (Lezlee) Monroe, Clearfield, Utah, Deborah (Chris) Pein, Pocatello, ID, Brenda (Steve) Losiate, Boise, ID, Timothy Monroe, Coure d'Alene, ID, Phillip (Kristen) Monroe, Boise, ID, and Scott (Barbie) Monroe, Blackfoot, ID. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Edna (Robert) Lopez, Burley, ID, Linda Kutch, Fort Hall, ID, and Myrna Cotton, Fort Hall, ID and a brother, John (Julie) Kutch, Fort Hall, ID. Leaving a considerable posterity, mom is survived by 22 grandchildren, 38 greatchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Lonny, she was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Roervick and husband George Roervick, her father Fred Benzley, her daughter, Laura Marie Leffler, grandson, Paul Leffler, daughter-in-law, Roberta Monroe, step-daughter, Jana Knight, her former husband, John Monroe, her sisters, Hazel Miller, Henrietta Rodriquez, Sharon Lopez, and brothers, Jargo Roubidoux and Karl Kutch. She was also preceded in death by her beloved kitty, Sassy. A recitation of the blessed rosary will be held this Friday, September 9, at 6 pm at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling, with a visitation to follow at 7:00 pm. Her funeral with mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 10, at 2:30 pm at St. Bernard's Church, 584 W. Sexton in Blackfoot. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. If you should desire, contributions in Ramona's honor may be given to the Idaho State Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, c/o Karen Winn, State Commander, 2113 Glen Way, Caldwell, ID 83605. Dear Mom, we will forever miss your terrific sense of humor, sage advice, beautiful smile, and tender hugs, kisses, and love for us all. May your spirit soar!