Bernie Murdock Darlene Howell Murdock Bernie Darlene Howell Murdock, 94 passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021at The Gables assisted living in Blackfoot, Idaho. Darlene was born June 20, 1927, to Newell and Reta Fackrell Howell in Pingree, Idaho. She was the oldest of four children and the only girl. She lived in Pingree until 1933 when the family moved to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School. On January 13, 1948, she married Reed Murdock in the Idaho Falls Temple. They settled in the Thomas area on the Murdock farm where they raised Hereford cattle and numerous crops. She was a member of the Idaho Cowbelles, a women's organization promoting the beef industry. She was blessed with the ability to play the piano by ear and could play just about any song she ever heard. She enjoyed sharing this talent at nursing homes and care centers in both Blackfoot and St. George, Utah. She also faithfully kept a diary for over 60 years. Darlene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. In 1992 she and Reed were called to serve in the England London South Mission. In their later years she and Reed began spending their winters down in St. George where they made many friends. Darlene was famous for her hamburger soup and macaroons topped with pecans that she and Reed picked in St. George. Darlene is survived by her husband of 73 years; sons Ronald (Ramona) Murdock, Steven (Lynnette) Murdock, and David Murdock, all of Blackfoot; daughter Linda (Kendon) Morgan of Vernal UT; 14 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren; brother Gaylen (Barbara) Howell of Taylorsville UT; and sister-in-law Pat Howell of West Jordan UT. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Varon Howell and Devon Howell; and her sister-in-law Kathy Howell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service. Friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast, viewable at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.