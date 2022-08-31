Dale Murdock Clarence Murdock Dale Clarence Murdock, 91, long time resident of Thomas, Idaho, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Gables Assisted Living in Blackfoot, Idaho. Dale was born August 21, 1930 to Daniel Lewis and Annie Pearl Jones Murdock at their home in Thomas, Idaho. His childhood was spent on the family farm where he learned dairy and farming skills. He graduated from Thomas High School in 1948 and then attended college at Utah State in Logan, Utah where he took classes in agriculture crop management and welding. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After he learned to type flight plans and fuel loads for pilots he was sent to Greenland where he helped with the transport planes. After returning home in 1951 he met and married his eternal sweetheart, Joyce Madsen, on March 21, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They then purchased the family farm where they farmed, milked cows and raised cattle. Together they had four children: Christine, Larry, Kelly and Sheri. Dale was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous church callings, including serving in the bishopric and on the high council. He served as a Sealer in the Idaho Falls Temple for 25 years which included a six month mission in the Nauvoo, Illinois Temple with his sweetheart. Dale enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, boating, waterskiing and snow skiing. He was a member of the Skyline (Pebble Creek) Ski Patrol for several years. He loved to make things grow and his farm was always immaculate with a vegetable garden and yard filled with beautiful flowers and trees. Dale is survived by his children, Christine (Gordon) Woods, Larry (Celesta) Murdock, Kelly (Jill) Murdock, all of Thomas, ID and Sheri (Rich) Cox of North Ogden, Utah; his sister, Atha Aikele of Utah; 14 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; siblings, Orvil, Elwin, Fenoi, Quentin, Velda Peterson, LaVar, and Danette Murdock; and grandson John Dale Woods. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will also meet with friends on Friday at the church for an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The family would like to thank The Gables Assisted Living in Blackfoot and all of the kind caregivers there who loved and cared for Dale. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.