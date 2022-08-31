Jeffery Nii Reed Nii Jeffery Reed Nii, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of July 10, 2022 from kidney and heart failure. Jeff was born on October 16, 1956 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Shigeru Nii and Michiko Shiratori Nii. He was the youngest of five children. Jeff grew up on the family farm in the Rockford Pingree area. He attended schools in the Snake River School district, graduating from Snake River High School. He made many lifelong friends going to school there. He enjoyed sports and was proud to have lettered four years in football. After school, he married Denise Faye Page on July 14, 1978. After several years of marriage, they were finally blessed with three daughters, Hallie, Krystal, and Sarah. Jeff continued farming after their marriage. He served as the President of the Potato Growers of Idaho District 7. He was a member of the National Potato Council for 14 years. He was the President of the Idaho Wheat Growers Association. Jeff was also elected to Bingham Agricultural Committeeman. After farming, he continued working in the agricultural business selling farm equipment for Pioneer Equipment. There, he was in the top 10 salesmen in the nation for six years. He spent a few years in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and made some lasting friendships there. Upon returning to Blackfoot, he went to work at Bingham Co-Op as credit manager. Here, Jeff was instrumental in establishing the Harvest for Hunger program in Bingham County. In 2015, Jeff was the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce Presidential Award. Jeff joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 1994. The family was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 11, 1995. He served in various callings and enjoyed his calling as home teacher the very most. He enjoyed golfing, fast cars, building models, mowing his lawn, playing games with his kids and grandchildren, and cheering on the grandchildren at sporting events and recitals. Jeff is survived by his wife, Denise, his daughters, Hallie (Joshua) Austin of Blackfoot, Krystal (Justin) Fullmer of Rigby, and Sarah (Jonathan) Holmes of Olympia Washington, and four grandchildren Aiden, Jacob, Emilie, and Olivia Austin with one Holmes grandson on the way. He is also survived by siblings Clayton Nii, Connie Mock, and Barbara Rounds. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ellen Chiyoko. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints East Stake Center 1289 Mount Putnam Drive at 1:00 p.m. A viewing will be held Friday, July 15 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery.