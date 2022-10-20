Donald Nilsson Fay Nilsson Donald Fay Nilsson passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 16, 2022 of causes incident to age. He was born January 18, 1935 in Riverside, Idaho to Fay and Vilate Moses Nilsson. Donald grew up on a ranch near Springfield and a farm in Riverside, Idaho. When Donald was 12 years old his mother passed away; this experience left him with a great appreciation for family. He was devoted to staying in touch with a huge extended family throughout his life. Donald had a love for electronics and worked for Don Clark Radio part-time while in high school. He attended school in the Snake River School District and graduated from Snake River High School in 1953. Two years later, on June 10, 1955 he married Melba Longmore in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had five children: Debra, Linda, Mike, Shauna, and Brian. Donald's love for electronics landed him a job working as a disc jockey and chief engineer for the local radio station, KBLI. He spent the next 36 years working for Westinghouse at the Naval Reactor Facility located at the Idaho National Laboratory. He was also a certified HAM radio operator and enjoyed talking to other operators throughout the world. Donald loved his family and was always concerned with their welfare. He had a love for the Savior and served faithfully in many church callings throughout his life. He especially enjoyed ministering to the patients at the State Hospital South while serving in the branch presidency. Donald is survived by two sons, Michael (Julia) Nilsson of Blackfoot and Brian (Gina) Nilsson of Chubbuck; a son-in-law, J.D. Tolman of Blackfoot; two daughters: Linda (Blaine) Allen of Farr West, Utah and Shauna (Brian) Stapleton of Lindon, Utah; and a foster daughter Keo (Jody) Coles of Pahrump, Nevada. Donald is also survived by step-brothers: Tom (Jean) Nilsson and Doug (Sandra) Nilsson; half brothers: Rodney Nilsson and Fred (Lehua) Nilsson; half-sisters: June Nilsson and Dawna (Kent) Ireton; half sister-in-law Diane Nilsson; 22 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Melba; a daughter, Debra Tolman; a half-brother, Roger Nilsson, and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Blackfoot East Stake Center, 1289 Mt. Putnam Dr. Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and relatives from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho and for one hour prior to the service at the Stake Center. Graveside services will follow the funeral and be held at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.