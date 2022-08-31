Daryl Ockerman Dee Ockerman Daryl Dee Ockerman, aged 78, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Harlingen, Texas. Daryl was born in Olympia Washington on April 08, 1944, to Lula Clara Ockerman (Adams) and Darrel Pomeroy Ockerman. Daryl passed surrounded by loving friends and family. Daryl was proceeded in death by his mother and father and sisters Kleta, Rosalie, and Sharon and his beloved companion, his dog Ginger. He is survived by his sister Marilyn and children Scott, Wendy, Desiree, and Sean, 5 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. Dad lived a long life full of love, laughter, and tears. Anyone who knew Dad was touched by his love of life, his wicked sense of humor, and his mild-mannered but intense approach to everything. He was fiercely independent and enjoyed building his life exactly the way he wanted it. Never one to settle for any one thing he lived in Washington, California, Louisiana, Colorado, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas. He was an incredibly hard worker and enjoyed trying new jobs throughout his life. He threw himself into whatever he was doing from grocery store manager to salesman and even installing storm windows and doors. He loved every job and always excelled in everything he did. Early in life Dad was the typical tee shirt and jeans wearing bad boy of the late 50's and early 60's. He had the most amazing curly haired pompadour you have ever seen. After two marriages Dad decided he was better being single and permanently took himself off the market. This resulted in much wailing and gnashing of teeth in the Great Ockerman's Fan Club. Dad was artistically inclined, playing the guitar and had a love of country music and line dancing. He was quite adept in the 3 step, waltz, and Hustle. The sight of Dad kicking up his boots in his Wranglers was a sight to behold. When Dad wasn't busting out sick dance moves, he enjoyed alone time reading science fiction and fantasy novels or spending time with Ginger. In his free time Dad enjoyed traveling across the United States and even to other countries including Mexico and Italy. Dad loved his four children and was very proud of all of them. Although his youngest child will claim he was the favorite, his other children would be quick to point out they were indeed Dad's favorite. In truth Dad loved all his children and never hesitated to tell his friends about each of them and how proud he was of their achievements in life. Dads last wishes for his death mirrored how he lived his life. He did not wish for any funeral or graveside service. Instead, he would invite you to go out and kick up your heels to a Hank Williams Jr song, play the guitar, take a trip, do something well, and spend time with your loved ones. He was one of kind and loved by so many people. Our hearts are broken from losing him from our lives. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Private burial services were held at the Moreland Cemetery under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.