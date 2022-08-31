Betty Olsson Olsson Betty Jo Olsson, 92, of Pingree, Idaho, went peacefully to be with her best friend and boss, Jesus, on November 3, 2021. Betty was born November 24, 1929 in Artesia, NM, right at the beginning of the great depression, to Corine Armeta Leonard Jacobs and Charles Glenn Jacobs in Artesia, NM. This experience shaped her early life as a true member of "The Greatest Generation''. She was a proud older sister to brothers Claud (Johnson - deceased) and Don (Johnson - of Phoenix, AZ). Her earliest years were lived on a sharecrop farm. After her mother's divorce the family moved to California to pick fruit while her mother worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" for the war effort. Being picked up as a child by a bus ministry run by the Salvation Army, Betty came to know Jesus. She stayed faithful to Him through all the experiences of her life. Betty graduated from high school, then Salvation Army Training College, and became an Ordained Minister. She was stationed in many places across the western US. Betty met her husband, Rune Olsson, while serving as a Lieutenant in the Salvation Army. They had one daughter, Barbara (Holmquist - deceased) while stationed in Sheridan, Wyoming. When they divorced, Betty and Barbara moved back to Phoenix, AZ to be with Betty's mother and grandmother and work in the life insurance industry. Betty's career eventually took them to Boise, Idaho. Betty advanced in the insurance industry to become the Chief Financial Officer of Idaho Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association. Betty was very active in her church, teaching adult Sunday School and children's Caravan's (scouts) in the Church of the Nazarene. When Betty moved to Pingree, ID, she became active in ministries with Harvest Foursquare Church, and later Calvary Chapel. Betty was a tough loving mother and grandma. She is survived by her son-in-law Robin (Terese) Holmquist of Grand View, ID; her granddaughter, Jenifer (Byron) Haley of Pingree, ID; grandson, Jonathan Holmquist of Boise, ID, and four great grandchildren - Mia and Savannah Holmquist and Andrew and Kayla Haley. Special thanks to Comfort Home Health, Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice, and to many friends, for all of their loving care to keep Betty at home, as was her greatest wish. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in mid-December with family and friends. In ieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Betty Olsson's memory to the Barbara J. Holmquist Language Arts Scholarship at Northwest Nazarene University. Checks made payable to Northwest Nazarene University can be mailed to NNU Office of University Advancement, 623 S University Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686, or gifts can be made via their website www.nnu.edu/give. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.