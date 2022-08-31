Eugene Osborn "Dwight" Osborn Eugene Devon Osborn, also lovingly known as "Dwight" "Ozzie" "Oz" or "Pinecone", 85, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Dwight was born April 6, 1936 in San Diego, California, the youngest of 5 children born to Walter F. Osborn and Veda Nettlehorst Osborn. He was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters and the love of his life, Barbara Ann Osborn. He is survived by two daughters, Raeann Sheffield (Kirk) and LouAnn Undhjem (Dave), and his four grandchildren Sarah and Sam (Sheffield), Zachary Floyd, Nathan (Undhjem) and two great grandchildren Scarlett Rae Sheffield, and Turner Todd Tovey. As a young man Dwight was fortunate to have been involved with many modes of automotive racing in Southern California and was a pit crewman in Indianapolis for the AJ Foyt Race Team. Dwight was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed his hunting and fishing trips. He was an active member of the Holtville Athletic Club, and over decades helped them build a strong presence in the community. He ran and operated Holtville Mill and Cabinet Shop until he and Barbara moved to Blackfoot Idaho in 2004, where they enjoyed their retirement living on the Snake River. In lieu of flowers donations to the Holtville Athletic Club, P.O. Box 51, Holtville, CA 92250 or the Blackfoot/Colonial Community Christmas Fund C/O Colonial Inn would be appreciated. A celebration of Dwight's life will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at the Colonial Inn at 659 S. Ash St., Blackfoot, ID. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.