Overdorf Jerry "Grizz" Overdorf Jerry Leroy "Grizz" Overdorf, 82, of Pingree, Idaho, passed away December 31, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. Jerry was born June 29, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Overdorf and Dean Gardner Overdorf. Jerry attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1957. He lived most of his life in Pingree, Idaho. He worked for Simplot-FMC for many years and also taught night-time welding for 10 years at Idaho State University. He served in the Army for two years and later in the Navy Reserve Sea-Bees, retiring after 17 years. Jerry married Martha Barnhill and to this union were born two children, Roshelle and Tray. They later divorced. He married Brenda Hancock on May 7, 1989, in Pingree, ID and gained a stepdaughter Amy. Jerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed welding, fabricating, fishing and hunting. Jerry is survived by his children Roshelle Pederson of Boise Idaho, Tray (Cheridawn) Overdorf of Blackfoot, and step daughter Amy Ashby of Twin Falls; siblings Marlow Overdorf, Pocatello, Nancy (Bill) Casey, Pocatello, Sue Wood, Reno NV, Ann Faulkner, Washington, Hal (Debbie) Overdorf, McCammon, and Emily (Bruce) Dial of Pocatello; 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Aleta and Ellen. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.