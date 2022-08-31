Michael Pendlebury Shane Pendlebury Shane (Michael Shane Pendlebury) passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his home on November 27, 2021 before he was transported to the hospital where his wife, Heidi, was by his side until he passed away. Shane was loved by so many people and will be missed. Shane was born in Boise, Idaho to Albert and Karen Pendlebury. Shane has six siblings, five sisters and one brother: Jodi Cluff, Kevin Pendlebury, Jacqueline Humphreys, DelLisa Eddington, Janalyn Casteneda, and Karalee Resue. He is proceeded in death by both grandparents on his father's and mother's side along with many aunts and uncles. He is also proceeded in death by many friends who are there to greet him as he returns home to his Heavenly Father. Shane grew up in Nampa, Chubbuck, and Blackfoot Idaho. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1992. Shane served a mission for The Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints in the Louisville, Kentucky Mission. After returning home from his mission he lived for a short time in Utah before moving to Boise Idaho, where he met his wife Heidi (Butcher). Shane and Heidi were married in the Idaho Falls temple for all time and eternity on October 26, 1996. Shane was blessed to be the father of five beautiful children: Emma Pendlebury (22), Sariah Pendlebury (20), Caleb Pendlebury (16), Jacob Pendlebury (12), and Eli Pendlebury (11), who love him dearly and will miss him until we are all reunited again. Shane was a man who loved to learn, serve, and many other things. He loved reading books that helped him understand and learn new and existing things. He loved reading religious books from all types of belief systems and learning about those religious symbols and what they meant. If there was something he didn't understand he would research it, which often meant that I would be ordering a book off of Amazon about the subject. He loved his physical books, making notes and references in the columns that would help him learn about the subject. Shane was very active, even with the disabilities that he had towards the end of his life. Although Shane was not able to do a lot of physical things he would do a lot of projects in bed. He loved working with wood, leather, and rope. Shane loved mastering knots and I continuously had to buy him books on knots, what they were used for, and how to master the knots. Shane was a glowing example of service, he never felt that he served enough. Shane loved serving at the Community Dinner Table, cleaning up after Thanksgiving dinner was a tradition that he carried on from 2011 until 2020 when he no longer could because of COVID-19. Shane loved picking apples and making apple juice from the Gundersen's, working out with Wes Hamilton on his ranch, cleaning the church, and anything else anyone needed. He was a wonderful example of serving others and teaching his children the glory of service. He taught them that the best way to overcome any hardship was to serve. When we served as a family we often forgot about the hardships that we faced. Shane was a jack of all trades and often changed careers to try to find what he could enjoy and support his family with. We went through his jobs in life and added up 14 different career jobs he worked as before finding the one that worked best for him. First was private investigating, security guard, construction worker, funeral director, trade embalmer, over the road truck driver, local truck driver, Anderson Window installer, carpet cleaner, automotive technician, garbage truck driver, computer technician, and home building contractor. Shane also started his own business twice: Northern Butte Construction and then Infinite Computer Technology of Idaho. Shane never slowed down until his death. He is an example to all and we would like to invite all to celebrate his life on his 48th birthday December 11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Riverton Ward Building at 3:00p.m. If you have stories or pictures of Shane you would like to bring, please do. This will be a pot luck so bring what you would like and if you knew Shane through family or children please come. We will also try and have a Zoom meeting set up for those across the nation who met and loved this wonderful dear man. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.