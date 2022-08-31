David Peters Aloysius Peters David Aloysius Peters, 72, wrapped his arms around the Lord on March 23, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was blessed to have the loving care of his daughters and Knute Nelson Hospice over the final 2 months of his time on earth. From the moment of his diagnosis, he chose to write his final chapter in love. He continued to enrich the lives of everyone around him, reminding them to not take anything for granted. David was born January 1, 1950, in Hereford, Texas to Aloysius Joseph (AJ) and Ann Josephine (Ott) Peters. He was The First Baby of the New Year. Dave attended school in Hereford before his entire family returned to their roots in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1960. He continued his education there and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1968. After graduation, David worked on the family farm. He was worried he would be drafted into the Army, so he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed aboard the USS Gridley off the shores of Vietnam and the Philippines. He proudly served his country as a radio man from April 7, 1970, to January 2, 1972. After his discharge, David was smitten with a beach-going beauty, Colleen Hoff in Blackfoot, Idaho. They were married August 11, 1973, on the lawn of her parents' home. In 1976, the family ventured to Bozeman, Montana where he worked at Bozeman Motors. According to his sister, David was a salesman from birth. So, it was no surprise when he took the opportunity to move his wife and young family to Fergus Falls, Minnesota to develop a jewelry business at the newly built Westridge Mall. In 1982, David and Colleen made this store their own and renamed it Dave Peters Jewelers. All three of his daughters, Chanda, Barbi, and Amanda, worked there growing up. Even his oldest grandson, Jason, got to work at the store with Papa. David excelled at his trade as he held numerous positions, such as President, with the Minnesota Jewelers Association. He was a long-time member of the Retail Jewelers Organization. David successfully ran this business for over 40 years before retiring in 2018. Retirement gave him more time to spend with family and play golf, pickleball, bowl, and garden; as well as give back to his church and civic communities. David was a faithful member of the Catholic community at Our Lady of Victory in Fergus Falls where he served as a catechist, lector, and eucharistic minister. In 2018, he went on a mission trip to Peru. He was also an active member of the church's Knights of Columbus. David was a Rotary International member. He was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow award multiple times and was Chapter president twice. Dave opened his home to three foreign exchange students over the years: Bettina, Clarissa, and Anu. In 1999, Dave traveled to Brazil with Rotary International and was able to reconnect with Clarissa. Dave met Karen Anderson in 2001 and she became his companion. They were married January 13, 2022, the day before his surgery. David was preceded in death by his parents Aloysius (AJ) and Ann Peters; Colleen's parents, Joseph (Felix) and Bessie Hoff; brothers-in-law Ramon (Ray) Sammons and Larry Fisher; and great-nephew Dusty Johnson. He is survived by his former wife of over 25 years Colleen Peters; siblings Patricia Johnson, Dennis Peters (Pat), Deborah Peters (Gary Halvorson), and Rebecca Mitchell; children Chanda Terhaar (Nick), Barbi Moore (Randy), Amanda Peters (Javier Sanchez); grandchildren Jason Lofquist (Mercede Winberg), Ray and Johnny Moore, Micah Sanchez; niece Candice Johnson; nephews Jon (Andrea) and Chris (Tracy Ervin) Johnson, Steven (Rita) and Scott (Audrey) Mitchell; great-nieces Ashlyn Johnson, and Olivia and Florence (due April 7) Mitchell; great-nephews Joshua, Morgan, and Patric Johnson and Lewis and Jude Mitchell; and great-great nieces Adelaine and Ellewyn Johnson; and his wife of 2 months, Karen, along with several of her siblings, children, and grandchildren. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls held a prayer service on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. https://www.glendenilson.com/ A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls on Thursday, March 31, 2022 Military burial at Fargo National Cemetery will occur at a later date. A special thank you to the people at Knute Nelson Hospice Care (Lyndi and Pam) for their loving care and support during his final days. His special personal nurses and angels, his daughters, Barbi and Amanda. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Glende-Nilson Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the following: Fergus Falls Noon Rotary for their "splash pad" fundraiser checks payable to FF Rotary Foundation, PO Box 314, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Knute Nelson Hospice, 2609 Cenex Dr Suite 108, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 207 N Vine St, Fergus Falls, MN 56537