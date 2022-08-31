Earl Pogge Jackson Pogge Earl Jackson Pogge, 76, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on January 1, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born February 18, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frankie Earl Pogge and June Rice. Earl attended and graduated from Snake River High School. After high school, Earl joined the Navy and served on the U.S.S Lexington. On March 29, 1971, he married Barbara Williams in Elko, Nevada. They had 4 children: Melissa, Jarrod, Elizabeth, and Justin. Earl was a certified welder and traveled all over for work. He finally settled down in Riverside over 30 years ago to start his own business. He owned and operated Pogges Excavation. Even though his passion was running his equipment he was a handyman and could fix almost anything. Earl enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to fish and camp with his family and when he had down time you could always find him in his shop tinkering on something. He was a member of the American Legion. Earl is survived by his wife Barbara, children Melissa (Tom) Smith of Pingree, ID, Jarrod Pogge of Blackfoot, ID, Elizabeth (Kaylan) Fausett of Arco, ID, and Justin (Shelby) Pogge of Blackfoot, ID; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death of by both parents, Frankie and June Pogge, and brother Glen Pogge. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com