Pope William R. "Bill" Pope William R Pope (Bill) was born November 22, 1943, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Harry Dean Pope and Rhoda Alice Winmill Pope. He was the fourth of five children. He passed away at his home on May 30, 2022 at the age of 78. Bill grew up in the Blackfoot area fishing, swimming, and playing with his brothers and friends. He attended schools in Blackfoot graduating from Blackfoot High School where he was a state wrestling champion in 1962. He coached little league football, coached and umpired adult softball, and was a well-respected community education racquetball instructor for many years. Bill served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Eastern States mission. He later graduated with a BA in Business from Brigham Young University.In 1969, he and Rita Johanna Snow were married. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. After starting with Conoco Oil, Bill transitioned to selling agricultural and, eventually, irrigation equipment (center-pivots). He worked in the irrigation industry for more than 40 years owning his own business, Irrigation Systems, Inc - a Reinke gold dealership. He and Rita later developed a love for golf and started a second business, a driving range. He loved working with people, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed joking around with his friends. This amiable nature and genuine interest in people allowed him to connect in a way that built many friendships over the years. His innovative ideas with wastewater distribution systems have not only received praise, but his input has been sought over the years by industry professionals nationwide. Bill volunteered and eventually served as commander for the Bingham County Search and Rescue. He loved driving his jet boat on the Snake River and utilizing his skills to help those in need. Bill loved his family and was proud of the achievements of each of his kids. Bill diligently taught his children the same work ethic that he lived by. He was a dedicated father, husband, and was constantly doting on his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his loving wife Rita, his children Rodney (Kathleen) Pope of Pleasant View, UT; Rakael Pope (Jay Haener) of Boise, ID; Jessica (Brandon) Burrup of Eagle Mountain, UT; and Justin (Tasha) Pope of Pocatello, ID; and fifteen grandchildren. He is survived by his older sister Lois Hern of Hamilton, MT; older brother Gary "Tony" (Janet) Pope of Nampa, ID; and younger brother Mike (Laraine) Pope of Blackfoot, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Leo and Judy Snow; older sister, Jean Putnam; and brothers-in-law Roy Hern and Clay Putnam. We love him and will miss him dearly. A viewing will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 4, 2022 also at the Hawker Funeral Home. Family will gather for a viewing and visitation for 1 hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The service can be viewed online at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.