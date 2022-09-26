Audrey Porter Ann Porter Audrey Ann Kinney Porter, 82, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home in Blackfoot. Audrey was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 15, 1940, the daughter of Gerald Chester and Bessie Jones Kinney. She grew up in Pocatello and attended local schools until her junior year at Pocatello High School. She graduated from Snake River High School after her family's move to that area. On June 24, 1960, Audrey married Delwyn Clarence Porter in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was married to the love of her life for 62 years. She was elected as the county treasurer, which she held for 12 years. In this time she was the president of the state treasurers organization. Audrey was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities including Ward Primary President and Secretary, Sunday school instructor, Stake YW Secretary, Stake Relief Society secretary, Nauvoo, IL mission missionary and Pocatello, ID mission missionary. She enjoyed music and singing from a young age. She sang with a trio and a sextet. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, playing the piano and spending time with family. She also really enjoyed the state fair. Audrey is survived by her husband, Delwyn Porter of Blackfoot; children Debra (Richard) Porter Young of Lacey WA, Delyn D. (Wendy) Porter of Blackfoot, Teresa (Craig) Porter Ward of Kenai AK and Trent A. (Adrienne) Porter of Nibley UT; sisters Bonnie (Jerry) Pyne, Paula (Kent) Boronda, Karen (Keith) Cornelison and Becky (Rick) Bloxham; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Hansen and Gerald Kinney; siblings David Gerald Kinney, Ruth Lucille King and Robert Joseph Kinney; and two granddaughters Gracelyn Chalise Ward and Sadie Jessica Cook. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Blackfoot East Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com.