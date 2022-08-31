Evelyn Prescott Prescott Evelyn G Prescott was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on December 30, 1926. She passed away on January 27, 2022 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Evelyn was adopted by Robert S Anderson and Geneva Hayes at two years of age. They lived in Georgetown, Idaho through her school years. She married Edwin C Johnson on May 30, 1942 in Bountiful, Utah. They had three sons, Roy C Johnson, Larry G Johnson, and Thomas S Johnson. They were later divorced. She was married to John H Riggs on November 9, 1950. They had three children, Robert L Riggs, Eva Linda Riggs and Joanna E Riggs. She married Ellis C. Prescott on February 12, 1971 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was lucky to meet Karl Frandsen in her later years. He was a tremendous help, love and support to her. Evelyn has spent most of her life living in Idaho (Georgetown, Twin Falls, Tyhee and Chubbuck, Pocatello, McCammon and Firth). She did spend a short time living in California in different areas. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Larry Johnson and Tom Johnson; two daughters EvaLinda Barnes and Joanna Riggs; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11 am at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho. Condolences at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com