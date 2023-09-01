Marvin Preston Earl Preston Marvin Earl Preston, 43, Las Vegas resident, passed away August 10, 2023, at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas following a lengthy illness.
He was born February 15, 1980, in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Marvin Earl Preston Sr. and Maria Guadalupe Alcaraz.
Marvin grew up in Pocatello and attended school at Highland High School. He was active and excelled in playing football and other sports. Upon graduation he joined the United States Army and served 8 years. During this time he enrolled and graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in Electromechanical Technology.
Marvin had worked 22 years with Department of Energy subcontractors. Some of the events around the world his team was a part of were: several presidential inaugurations, World Cup soccer tournaments, many Super Bowls, and the Fukushima Power Plant spill in Japan to name a few. Marvin's team was more like family. An amazing group of people who he loved and they loved him.
Marvin deeply loved his family and cherished the times they spent together. He loved everything about football and had played for the Thunder in Las Vegas. He also loved to watch professional football especially with his girls and participate in fantasy football. He enjoyed being outdoors, swimming, golfing, traveling and also enjoyed watching a good horror film while eating dinner as a family.
He is survived by his fiancé, Celeste and his two daughters, Kylie and Kendall, all of Las Vegas. Also surviving are his siblings, Earl (Gloria) Preston, Thomas, ID, Marcile (Bill) Minor, Pocatello ID, Clint (Sandijo) Preston, Dallas, TX, Kelly Preston, Pocatello, ID, and Sam (Anne) Preston, Blackfoot, ID, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Preston Sr. and Lupe Preston, and his sister Mirella Reed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 Noon on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Thomas LDS Church, 1050 W. 100 S. Blackfoot, Idaho.
The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, ID and again on Friday at the church for an hour prior to services.
Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.