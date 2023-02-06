Price Wilford John Price Wilford John Price, 84, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Pocatello from natural causes. He was born September 11, 1938, in Sugar City, Idaho, the son of Kenneth Glen Price and Ida Murdock Price. He grew up in the Sugar Salem area attending schools there and ultimately graduating from Sugar-Salem High School. He attended college briefly at Utah State University and also attended Vo-Tech in Electrical Engineering. He married his sweetheart Charyl Cordon on May 25, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. To this union were born 7 children. Charyl preceded him in death on July 30, 2016. John liked to be remembered as a farmer and a welder. He loved his strawberry farm and selling his berries at the Farmers Market throughout Southeast Idaho. He was a skill maintenance mechanic for food processing plants and kept them running. As a young man he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in the Denmark Copenhagen Mission. Later in life he and Charyl served an agriculture mission in London, England Mission. He served faithfully in anything he was asked to do. He loved to ride dirt bikes and be outdoors. He loved any activity that included his family. Survivors include his children, Kerri (Ed) Wagner, Blackfoot, ID; Kristi Funk, Eagle, ID; Lesli (Matt) Wray, Malad, ID; Mindi (Merril) Quayle, Kenneth Price and David (Alex) Price, all of Pocatello and Jodi Stacey of Spokane, WA; 30 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and two sisters Elaine Sommers and Mary Rittle. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am at the Pocatello Century Ward , 2271 S. 4th Street, Pocatello, Idaho. The family will meet with friends for a viewing on Friday evening from 6-7 pm at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID and again on Saturday at the church for an hour prior to services. Interment will follow at the Sugar City Idaho Cemetery at 3pm.
