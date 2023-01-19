Lee Randall J. Randall Lee J. Randall, 90, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Blackfoot. Lee was born May 5, 1932 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of Thomas Henry and Marie Bennett Johnston Randall. He grew up in the Rose area, where he attended school. He graduated from Blackfoot High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Korean conflict for 4 years. He mostly served in Monterey, CA then on the USS Onslow in Alaska. He was honorably discharged on June 25, 1954. Lee married Colleen, to this union were born Michael and Mark. They later divorced and he married Marion, they had Margaret, Traci and Brook. They also divorced. He married Sandy Watson and son Brian on February 9, 1974 in Pleasanton, CA. It was also in 1974 that they returned to Idaho. While in California he served a plumbing apprenticeship in Monterey CA and was a plumber in Pleasanton CA for many years. After moving to Idaho in 1974 he owned and operated L.R. Plumbing in Blackfoot, ID. Lee loved the outdoors and enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, camping and riding motorcycles but his passion was golfing with his special golf buddies Bob Cushman, Del Orton, Gary Shepherd and especially the Old Guys Bunch. Lee is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Mark (Penny) Randall of Scenic, AZ, Margaret (Dave) Hightower of Fairfield, CA, Traci Orlowski, Brook Vasquez of CA, Brian (Annette) Watson of Kuna, ID; brother, Clive Randall of Blackfoot, ID, brother-in-law Gerald "Jerry" (Sharon) Sturm of Blackfoot, ID, sister-in-law Sharron (Duane) Simon of Rathdrum, ID; brother in-law, Clint Nelson of Bountiful, UT; mother in-law, Pauline (Rich) Mullins of Blackfoot, ID; special first cousin, Joyce Lambert Stufflebeam; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike, sister, Betty Nelson and sister-in-law Audrey Randall. The family is under the of Hawker Funeral Home. Memorial services are planned in the spring and will be announced. Condolences can be shared with the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com
