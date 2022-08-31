Ray Ruth Noreen Ray Ruth Noreen Stains was born in Blackfoot, Idaho. More specifically, near the intersection of Broadway and Sexton St. She joined her parents Howard O. Stains and Ruby Idaho Hilliard Stains, and her older sister Doreen. Ruby and Howard divorced when she was young, and the intrepid Ruby raised both girls on her own through the depression. Her childhood included many happy memories spent with her aunt Dora and uncle Alvin Just and her cousins at their farm along the Blackfoot River east of Firth. Ruth ("Babe" to her family and many close friends) inherited her mother's spunk and independence. She graduated from Blackfoot High School as class Valedictorian, and at the age of 17, went to Missouri with her cousin, Lavaun Hilliard, to attend Chillicothe Business College. She completed the year-long course in just nine months while working at the school to cover tuition and room and board. She graduated with the highest average scores in her class. Upon returning to Blackfoot, she worked for Bingham County for three years, first for the Bingham County Treasurer, then the office of the County Clerk. While working in the courthouse, she met her future husband. John W. Ray was on a 30-day leave from the Marine Corps when his stepfather, Deputy Sheriff Charles Belnap, brought him into the courthouse to introduce him around. The next day he asked his sister, Myrtle Ray Thorpe, who worked at the courthouse, whether Ruth was married. Upon hearing that she wasn't, John asked her out. They dated during his leave and corresponded until his discharge in 1946. They were married in October of that year. Following her time at the county courthouse, Ruth worked as a secretary for J. H. Anderson, a Blackfoot law firm. In 1950, Ruth was appointed Blackfoot City Clerk—a position she held for seven years. In September 1956, Ruth and John welcomed their daughter, Rinda. The following year Ruth resigned as City Clerk to care for Rinda. Along with her work as a mother, Ruth worked part-time for many years for Grace Sandburg Photography Studio. As a result of that work, the Ray family has more professional portraits of its various members than the British Royal Family. Ruth and John welcomed their second child, son Reed John Ray, in August 1964. Ruth returned to full-time work in 1970, when she went to work for the Idaho Department of Employment Job Service (now the Idaho Department of Labor). For seven years she matched workers and employers with consummate skill. She helped so many workers and employers with her dedication to her job. Many of those workers and employers became life- long friends. 1972 was marked by Reed's death in a tragic and freakish accident. The loss of their son was a sorrow that Ruth and John carried to the end of their lives. In 1973, Ruth and John and Rinda welcomed Larry John Ray, age 5, to their family by adoption. Ruth continued to work, parented Rinda and Larry, and cared for her failing mother through the 1970s. Ruth left the Job Service in 1977. One of the highlights of her work life was when she won the Award of Merit from the International Association of Personnel in Employment Security. She and John traveled to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the national meeting and award ceremony. The fact that Ruth wasn't working for the state didn't mean she stopped working. She helped hundreds of people with their résumés and school papers, even typing and editing a few master's theses. This was in the years before computers, so her incredible typing, spelling, and grammar skills were highly sought after. Ruth was active in many organizations and civic activities, including the League of Women Voters, and P.E.O. Chapter B. Over her life she won many awards from the Bingham County Historical Society, the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce, Girl Scouts, Soroptimist International, and the Blackfoot Education Association. Raised as a Christian Scientist, in later life Ruth became active in Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church in Blackfoot. She attended services, and baked for the post-service coffees. And then there was the bread. Did we mention the bread? Our family rarely ate store-bought bread. Rinda thought Wonder Bread really was a wonder—so soft and moist! While she had always made bread for the family and friends, perfecting her bread baking skills, Ruth became a major source of income for her church bazaar when she started baking bread for the annual holiday event at the church. She baked hundreds of loaves each year: English muffin bread, jalapeño cheddar bread, dill bread, and her basic mashed potato white bread. Often, her bread sold out in the first hour, and she often took orders to bake additional loaves for those who missed out. By the time she was in her 90s, she started teaching others in the congregation how to make her bread for the bazaar. Ruth didn't just "do," she taught. Rinda learned to cook, bake, garden, and preserve at Ruth's side, skills that were not always passed down and carried forward in the boomer generation. After the death of her beloved husband in 2008, she continued to live in the family home, which she kept filled with friends, especially on Tuesdays when they all came to lunch. Ruth didn't want to spend another winter worrying about the house and getting the snow removed, so in October 2021 she moved into The Gables of Blackfoot, where she died from causes incident to age. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister Doreen, son, Reed, and her husband, John. She is survived by her son, Larry John Ray, of North Carolina; daughter Rinda Just (Rick) of Boise; nephew Kim DeBree of California; and. granddaughters Alexandra (Lexie) Marie Ray of Florida; and Lacey Ann Ray of Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Ruth's name to the Bingham County Humane Society, the Idaho Humane Society (1300 S. Bird Street, Boise, ID 83709) Presto Preservation Association (c/o Wendy Pratt, Treasurer, 279 N 400 E, Blackfoot, ID 83221), or P.E.O. International (c/o Diane Colson, treasurer, 61 N Highway 91, Blackfoot, ID 83221). The family extends our love and gratitude to those people who helped Ruth stay independent for as long as she did, and. visited her often at The Gables. At the risk of leaving many friends and helpers out, we especially thank Mary and Max Martin, Laura and Mark Mansanarez, Louise Johnston, Karole Honas, and the amazing women of Salmon River Hospice who provided such loving care the final months of Ruth's life. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned. Ruth would be horrified if even one person caught the virus at a gathering in her honor, and no one wants to cry and sniffle into a mask during a formal service. The family plans to have a good and proper celebration of Ruth's life this summer. Please share your memories of Ruth on the digital guestbook at Hawkerfuneralhome.com or by mail to Rinda Just, 11544 W Jenilyn Ct, Boise, ID 83713.