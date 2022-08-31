David Roberts E. Roberts David Eugene Roberts, 73, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Power County. David was born July 10, 1948 to Doyle Loren and Maxine Olga Walker Roberts in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave spent his younger years in Iona, Idaho where he attended grade school. His family moved to Blackfoot and he graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1966 before being drafted into the US Army in June of 1968. He served in Vietnam from 1968-1970. He was a decorated soldier for his valor, as a sergeant being awarded the Bronze Star twice and the Silver Star once. After Vietnam, he was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. Dave married Nicki Fullmer in February 1968. To this union, three children were born, Stephanie, Shelby and Wade; they later divorced. He married Debby Peterson Jones in 2001. He owned D & D Trucking with his father and his siblings. Dave was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a counselor in two bishoprics, as an executive secretary and also served in the nursery. Dave had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and being in the outdoors. He was in a bowling league. He loved ice fishing and following his grandkids' activities. Going to the horse races was a favorite pastime, as well as riding snowmobiles, playing pinochle, going on horseback rides in the Elk Creek area and spending time at the cabin in Shotgun in Island Park. Above all, his favorite time spent was just being with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Dave is survived by his wife, Debby; his children, Stephanie (Kendall) Keller of Blackfoot, Shelby (David) Carter of Eagle Mountain, Utah and Wade (Rachel) Roberts of Richland WA; stepchildren, Brock (Anisha) Jones, Livvi (Eric) Christiansen and Rhett (Audra) Jones; and the granddaughter they raised, Mackie (Santos) Luna; siblings Marilyn (Terry) Turpin, Doreen (Mike) McDaniel, Steven Doyle Roberts, and Karen (Greg) Ramsdell; a cousin raised as a brother Mike (Karen) Walker; 27 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Terry Lynn Roberts. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.