Mary Rogers Virginia (Gini) Rogers Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers, "59", of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. Gini Rogers loved life, her family, and her friends. She had a personality that filled every room she entered. She had a constant commitment to helping children with special needs - a calling that she excelled at throughout her professional life. Gini was born on September 13, 1962, in High Point, North Carolina to Jim and Carolyn Phillips. She was the middle child, having an older brother, Jim, and a younger sister, Sara. Gini grew up and graduated from high school in Lexington, North Carolina, attended Campbell University, and graduated with a degree in Social Work from UNC-Greensboro. She went on to earn her master's degree in Cross-Categorial Special Education from Lenoir-Rhyne University. The classroom was Gini's home away from home. For 29 years, she taught students with special needs, including autism, behavioral and emotional disabilities, and health, vision, hearing, language, and other impairments. She earned the trust of students and parents in that setting, with parents attending parent-teacher conferences so they could get the "Gini-vibe" about their children. Hiddenite Elementary School in Alexander County, North Carolina was the venue for Gini's work for the first twenty years of her career. In 2007, she took her skills and southern accent to Idaho Falls and Fairview Elementary School. It turned out that the "Gini-vibe" and the accent worked just as well in the Northwest. In 2016, Gini was promoted to Special Education Coordinator for Bonneville School District 93, where she used her knowledge of special education law and her ability to connect in the classroom to develop and train special education teachers. Gini moved to Idaho after meeting the love of her life, Pete Rogers. Gini met him "while he was in North Carolina on a hunting trip." During their fifteen years of marriage together, Gini and Pete brought out the best in each other. Their love, respect, and support for one another was evident to all. Perhaps most importantly, they were best friends. While Gini was "all in" on her move to Idaho and her life with Pete, it did not diminish her love for her daughter, Emily, and her family back in North Carolina. They talked and visited regularly. Gini's heart was way big enough to make room for Pete's children: Jordan, Zach, and Eric. Gini and Pete loved attending Boise State football games, boating and fishing on the area's beautiful lakes and reservoirs, and doing simple things, like picnicking at Morgan's Bridge on the Blackfoot River, where Gini found peace and tranquility. Gini, along with Pete, quickly became committed to her new community. Her church family was a very important part of her life. Her children's sermons were legendary, and the entire church was enthralled with her, from the accent to the lessons she taught. We will miss Gini, but we know that she is excited to see her Momma and Daddy and most of all, her Lord and Savior. During her final days, she told and texted friends "He's got me." We know He does. Gini is survived by her husband, Lloyd Peter (Pete) Rogers of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her daughters: Emily Kuehm of Statesville, North Carolina and Jordyn Rogers of Joseph City, Arizona; her sons: Zach Rogers and Eric (Courtney) Martinez of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her grandchildren: Maisie and Leyton Martinez; her favorite sister, Sara (Greg) Briggs of Welcome, North Carolina; her brother, Jim (Susan) Phillips Jr. of Greensboro, North Carolina; nieces: Meredith (Garrett) Beam of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jillian Briggs of Winston, North Carolina, Caroline (Lex) Nate, Theo Janes of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Phillips of Durham, North Carolina; and Katherine Phillips of Washington, DC; Mother-in-Law, Marlene Rogers of Firth, Idaho; Sister-In-Law Brenda (Brett) Howell; niece Rebecca (Devan) and Owen Nelson of Firth, Idaho. Although Gini's battle with cancer may seem brief to some, it was a lifetime of battling this demon for her and Pete. The Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC became a refuge in the storm. Their care and compassion were much appreciated. Please, in lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC in memoriam of our Gini. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Fairview Elementary School, 979 East 97th North, Idaho Falls with Pastor Wayne Shipman officiating. Services will be broadcasted live at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the school. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.