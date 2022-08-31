Carol Rupe Fern Rupe Carol Fern Rupe, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Blackfoot, ID. Carol was born November 18, 1934 in Idaho Falls, ID to A. Roy Summers and Julia Fern Arave Summers. She attended grade school in Shelley, Idaho until her 5th grade year when her family moved to Riverside, Idaho. There she finished her elementary and middle school years, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. She began her freshman and sophomore year at Snake River High School which was called Moreland High School at that time. After her family moved to the Riverton area she finished her junior and senior year at Blackfoot High School graduating in 1952. She met her sweetheart, Vaughn Monroe Rupe, in 1947. They later eloped and were married in Elko, Nevada on September 12, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 11, 1980. They first made their home in Utah where Vaughn was employed and eventually made their way back to Idaho. In 1962 Carol and Vaughn opened Rupe's A&W. She and Vaughn worked side by side in the drive-in while raising four children; Debbie, Doug, Kevin and Karl. Carol was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a teacher in the Primary and Sunday School, President of the Relief Society and President of the Young Women. She was a visiting teacher and it was her privilege to be partnered with her mother for the last three years of her mother's life. She loved to to crossword puzzles, read, play pinochle and bingo, ride snow machines and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children; Douglas Rupe and Kevin (Jana) Rupe of Blackfoot, ID, Karl (Jeanette) Rupe of Kuna, ID, son-in-law, Danny Bond of Emmett, ID. Her brothers; Gene Summers of Pocatello, ID and Larry Summers of Silver Spring, MD; 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren with one on the way, 2 great-great grandchildren with one on the way and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Vaughn and daughter, Debbie; brothers, Boyd Summers and Alan Summers and her sisters; Naomi Dodson, Guelda Moser, Reta Bates, Bernice Gurney and grandson-in-law, Tanner Chadwick. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1620 Highland Dr in Blackfoot, ID under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. Friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast.