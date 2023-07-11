Lawrence Samp Edward Samp Lawrence Edward Samp, 69, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on June 30th, 2023 after suffering a heart attack. Larry was born on October 28th, 1953 to Mary Ruby Meeks and Bernard August Samp in Chicago, Illinois.
After Larry graduated from Western High School in Anaheim, California, in 1971, he went on to study at Loyola Marymount College before enlisting in the United States Air Force. During his service, he was stationed at Mountain Home AFB, Lowry AFB (in Denver, Colorado) and Kadena AFB (in Okinawa, Japan.) He was honorably discharged from the service in 1980 as a Staff Sergeant and avionics chief instructor.
Larry made a career of applying his keen analytical skills in a variety of industries. He installed and maintained radiological equipment, traveling extensively through Central and South America. During these travels, Larry learned some Spanish and developed a life-long fondness for encountering new cultures and languages. Over the years, he studied Russian, Polish and Swahili. He was also a lifetime NRA member, a HAM radio operator and a licensed scuba instructor. In 1997, Larry moved to Blackfoot where he worked at Bingham Memorial Hospital before joining Diebold, where he installed and serviced security systems and ATMs for most banks throughout southeastern Idaho.
In 2013, Larry retired and devoted even more of his time to his faith, as a member of Blackfoot's Catholic community. He attended English and Spanish mass at St. Bernard's as well as St. Kateri's chapel in Fort Hall. He is remembered by some as a "joyous curmudgeon" who was quick to volunteer his time to the church. Among other roles, he coached St. Bernard's youth basketball team, taught baptismal classes, and befriended several fellow military veterans in the parish. He also loved to cook and bake, and was eager to collect recipes and experiment with new ingredients.
Larry was predeceased by his father, Bernard, mother, Mary, and his brother, Matt. He is survived by his sister, Nan, brothers Chuck and Bill, children, Jef and Shaye, and grandchildren, Ivan, Zach and Owen.
Rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blackfoot on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10am. If you're unable to come, Larry would love to visit with you at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot.
