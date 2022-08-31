Ramon Sanchez Sanchez Ramon Sanchez, 75, of Blackfoot, passed away, September 7, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Ramon was born July 24, 1946 in Rancho de Alvarez, SLP, Mexico to Juan Sanchez and Maria Inocencia Brionez. Ramon grew up in Mexico and attended schools there. On August 7, 1971 he married Graciela Lozano in Aguascalientes, Aguas, Mexico. The couple moved to Blackfoot in 1972. Ramon worked for Larry Caldwell, Nonpareil, and Idaho Grimm Growers. Ramon was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed camping, watching the horse races, and watching his grandchildren play soccer. Ramon is survived by his wife, Graciela Sanchez of Blackfoot; children, Ofelia Oseguera of Blackfoot, Silvia Perez of Pocatello, and Ramon Sanchez Jr of Blackfoot; sister, Maria Del Refugio Sanchez of San Luis Potosi, Mexico; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jose Francisco Sanchez, Jose Isabel Sanchez, Jose Pablo Sanchez, and Maria Thomasa Sanchez. A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.