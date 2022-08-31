Schofield Joseph Blaine Schofield Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, Joseph (Blaine) Schofield passed away peacefully, but far too soon, surrounded by family. Blaine was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, January 24, 1955, to Jay C and LaNea Schofield he was number 3 of 4 children. Blaine grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1973, where he played football and baseball and played in the band. He was also an Eagle Scout thanks to his Scoutmaster Holly Manwaring. After graduation Blaine attended Idaho State University for a year. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Copenhagen, Denmark. After serving his mission, he attended Brigham Young University and received his BS in Special Education. He began his teaching Career at Groveland Elementary in 1981, where he met his sweetheart and love of his life Diane Jardine. They were married and sealed for eternity on June 4, 1982, in the Seattle Temple. Together they built a life they loved, as educators. He obtained his MS degree from Idaho State University in Administration in 1987. Blaine was principal at Stalker Elementary for nine years and Diane continued to teach as they raised their family of 4 children. They both taught for Blackfoot School District #55 for 17 years. They moved to Dugway, Utah in 1998. Blaine loved being a dad and did not miss a sporting event or dance recital. Being a Papa was Blaine's greatest joy, he made sure Kaden, Taetum and Nyxon were fed breakfast, taken to school, picked up from school, worked on their homework, and then waited for their dads to get home from work. He also made numerous trips to Shriners taking Diesel to therapy. He helped take Hamptyn to dance, gymnastics, and cheerleading. Saturdays were always special when our youngest granddaughter Peyton would sneak up the stairs coming into our bedroom heading right over to Papa; then climbed up on the bed and getting right up into his face and say "What doin?" He truly cherished the time he spent with his Grandchildren: Kaden, Taetum, Nyxon, Hamptyn, Diesel and Peyton. He especially enjoyed taking them to get snow cones, happy meals, and ice cream and occasionally a toy from the dollar store. Blaine was an avid BYU fan. It did not matter whether it was basketball or football, volleyball or baseball, men, or women he was watching and cheering for his team. He started collecting BYU flags and during a football game this year he put out all 10 of them on the lawn. He would even travel to watch them play. This caused a friendly and fun rivalry between him and Dane. Dane cheered for the Utes as much as he cheered for the Cougars. Blaine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various capacities in the church throughout his life. He served under many Bishops as the ward financial clerk and executive secretary. Blaine loved playing and coaching golf at Dugway High School where he taught for 18 years. He was honored as Tooele School District's Teacher of the year in 2009. He retired from Tooele School District in 2017 and has enjoyed all his extra time with his grandkids and teaching them how to play golf. Blaine is survived by his wife of 39.5 years Diane J Schofield; their children Ashley (Mitchell) Cole, Jacob Blaine Schofield, William Dane Schofield, and J. Taylor (Cassandra) Schofield; all from Tooele; Sister Katherine Arnn, Saratoga Springs, Utah; Brother Mark (Carrie) Schofield, Blackfoot, Idaho; brother-in-law Ross (Jamie) Jardine, Alpine, Utah; Sisters-in-law Sherrie (Brad) Smith, Mesa Arizona; and Melanie (Robert) Atkinson, Cibolo, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and his dog Sadie Sue. He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Clyde and Ila Jardine, a sister, LuAnn Ray, and a great-niece Kinley Veibell. A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Dec. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 132 N 570 E Tooele, Utah, Interment will follow at Tooele City Cemetery. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9495085378?pwd=Z3Q0ci91eWFkMXdBaHBHcGRxOVc4UT09 Meeting ID: 949 508 5378 Passcode: sterling To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joseph (Blaine) Schofield please visit our Sympathy Store