Barbara Seefried Marie Seefried Barbara Seefried January 30, 1941 - December 28, 2022 Barbara Seefried of Blackfoot, Idaho, went to Heaven on December 28, 2022. She was only a month from turning 82 years old. Barbara was the second ch ild born to Alex & Ida Richter Seefried. She spent her entire life in Blackfoot. Her father died when she was a young girl of 12. Her older brother, Bobby, was severely handicapped & required their mother's constant care, so Barbara provided the financial support for the family from an early age. After graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1959, she went to work for the Blackfoot Creamery. She worked there until it closed down in the mid 1970's. She then worked at Basic American Foods in Blackfoot, until her retirement. She was a long-time member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot. Barbara loved art, flowers, & birds. She would spend hours drawing & coloring pictures; giving many pictures away to family or friends. She was a voracious reader. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents & her brother Bobby. Memorial donations can be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot, Idaho. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Anderson Family Funeral Home.
