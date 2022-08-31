Alison Serr Virginia Strickland Serr Alison Strickland Serr, 45, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 5, 2021. Alison was born on December 16, 1975 in Pocatello, Idaho to Thomas Keith and Jeanne Kay Edwards Strickland. Other than three years spent in Coeur d'Alene, Alison lived her life in the Moreland and Riverside areas where she attended schools. She graduated from Snake River High School with the class of 1994. On May 31, 1997, Alison married Troy Serr in Blackfoot, Idaho and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 8, 2013. Alison worked as the office manager at Frontier Adjustors. She loved working for her dad. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved working in Primary and Young Womens. She loved to dance and in her youth was a member of the Stars dance team. She loved to go shopping with her family and friends. The number one thing she loved was going to her kids and grandkids activities, like baseball games and dancing events. Alison is survived by her husband, Troy Serr of Blackfoot; children Dakota (Ivan) Vaden of McCammon ID, Trey (Shaneka) Serr of Idaho Falls, Alexis Serr and Siler Serr, both of Blackfoot; her father, Thomas (Jackie) Strickland of Pocatello; siblings Thomas (Lorraine) Strickland of Idaho Falls, Jade (Stacey) Strickland of Pocatello and Anna (Neil) Strickland of Blackfoot; and four grandchildren, Paisley, Ryder, Ollie and Hayes Vaden and Stella Serr. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Strickland and her sister Crystal Strickland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Blackfoot Northwest LDS Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again for one hour prior t the service at the church. Condolences can be shared at wwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.