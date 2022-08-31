Myrtle Joan Shafer Shafer On July 28, 2021, we said goodbye to our beloved mom, grandmother, aunt, and best friend, Myrtle Joan McKercher Lewis Shafer. She is now safe and free from her earthly strife and trials. Joan as born June 7, 1930 to Goldie Flora Beasley and Joseph Vandeventer McKercher at the family home in the community of Rose, Blackfoot, Idaho. She spent most of her life in Blackfoot with the exception of two years in Indio, California. She married Norman Dean Lewis in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1948. Two children were born to this union, Thomas Franklin Lewis and Rebecca Jodean Lewis. Joan and Dean were divorced in 1958. Joan married George H. Shafer in 1960 and they made their home on University Avenue in Blackfoot. Joan worked as an LPN for 32 years at the State Hospital South facility in Blackfoot, until retiring in 1990. She was well known in the community for her many acts of kindness and willingness to serve in any capacity. She was a woman of many talents and was generous in sharing her products of homemade beauty with everyone she knew. Her time with George abruptly ended when he passed away in 1987. On January 6, 1990, Joan entered into a loving relationship with her "soulmate" Gordon Morris. This also enlarged her family of loved ones with Gordon's two sons, Todd Morris and Kim Morris and their families. Joan considered this to be the most happy and loving 18 1/2 years of her life. Gordon passed away June 27, 2008, leaving Joan once again alone. Joan found comfort in all of her family and friends in the last years. She enjoyed the children and loved family get togethers. One of her delights in life were her dear friends. She spent many hours with "the gang" as she called them. Many good times and fun things were what kept her going. She always had a love for life and tried to make everyone happy! We are so grateful to have known her and her in our lives. Joan had four siblings, James Lee McKercher, Mary Alice Smith, Liberty Bell Ketchum, Edith Colleen Kiehn, all of whom are now deceased. She also suffered the loss of both of her children, Thomas F. Lewis and Rebecca J. Spaulding, and endured the loss of one grandchild, Trent Jesse Jacobs. She is survived by her grandchildren, James K. (Beth Ann) Roberts of Blackfoot, Sunshine Ciccone (Dana) Denney of Pocatello, Thomas Jon Jacobs of Portland, OR, Chris Morris, Joshua Morris, Clayson Morris, Gary Morris and Marcus Morris all of Idaho; great grandchildren, James Michael Roberts, Rachel Elizabeth Roberts, Aspen Eva Denney, Oreas Sunshine Denney, and Oriana Amaryllis Fife; great great grandchildren, Matthew Michael Roberts, Seth Michael Roberts, Abigail Ether Roberts, Sophia Isabella Roberts, Lilly Isabel Elmer, and Ella Rose Scandurra. Also surviving Joan are nieces, Hazel Vanita (Brent) Hendricks of Blackfoot, and Joane Marie (Kelly) Clovis of Blackfoot; and nephews, Rupert Van Warren (Jolene) Ketchum of Lava Hot Springs, Rodney Joel (Robin) Hendricks of Blackfoot, and Michael Hickok of Ann Arbor, MI. The family wishes to express our appreciation to the Encompass Hospice Crew who so willingly and lovingly cared for her. Also to her loving family who were with her and held her hand and let her know how much she was loved, and to her many close friends who were able to come visit, she loved you all! A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.