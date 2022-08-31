Charlie & Tatsuko Shikashio Shikashio On September 20, 2021, Charlie Masami Shikashio, passed away peacefully into Heavenly Fathers arms. Charlie was born June 26, 1922 at the Christensen farm house in Shelley. He had five brothers and one sister. Two boys died at birth, because in those days you worked in the fields until it was time to give birth. They moved to Lower Presto where he attended grade school. In high school he participated in track which he won 5th in an all Idaho track meet, and he lettered in football. He graduated from Firth High School in 1941. His favorite pastimes were golfing and FISHING! He briefly served in the Army and was honorably discharged. He married Tatsuko Bingo at the age of 28. He bought a farm in the Rose area and farmed it for 35 years. He bought potatoes for Non-Pareil until he retired at 91. He is survived by his children, Randy Shikashio, Billie Ann Reid (Paul), Rene Haddon (Clay); five grandchildren, Mi lee Heath (Jesse), Mariko Downs (Mike), Kimiko Braase (Taylor), Tiffany Pratt (Jeremy) and Chelsey Haddon; and seven great grandchildren, Harlan & Lexie Heath, Ellie, Naomi, & Elizabeth Downs, Jaxten Haddon, and Konner Pratt. On January 14, 2018, Tatsuko Bingo Shikashio, passed away peacefully into Heavenly Fathers arms. Tats was born September 29, 1928 in Rexburg. She had 11 siblings, one died very young. She grew up in Rexburg and graduated from high school in 1945. She met Charlie at an all Japanese community dance. They dated for a couple years. And in a very romantic way he asked her, "Will you be my wife through the power of love?" In the next eight years they had three children: Randy Shikashio, Billie Ann Reid (Paul), and Rene Haddon (Clay). Tats worked for the Blackfoot Medical Clinic for 30 years. When they retired and moved to Blackfoot, she continued to enjoy her life by sewing, skiing, gardening, square dances, bowling, pinhole, fishing, was very involved in the Grange, spending time with her grandkids, and her all time favorite was SHOPPING! Tats was an amazing mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service for Charlie and Tats will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.