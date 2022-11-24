Linda Smith Shuldberg Smith Linda Shuldberg Smith, 65, of Blackfoot, passed away on November 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born September 5, 1957 in Rigby, Idaho to Karl H. Shuldberg and Eudora Carter. Linda grew up in Terreton, Idaho and attended school at West Jefferson High School. Following graduation, she attended Ricks College in Rexburg where she met Scott Smith. The two were married in April 14, 1978 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They moved to Moreland, where Linda worked for Valley Bank for several years. She quit the bank to work at home as a seamstress. She sewed for many years for a dress shop so she could raise her four children. Scott and Linda later divorced. Later, Linda split her time between Blackfoot and Pocatello, as she grew her accounting firm. Linda was a hard worker, a loving mother and homemaker. She continued her education by graduating with a bachelor's in accounting at Idaho State University. She worked hard at each of her jobs finally becoming her own boss and built up a connection and vast network of clients that she provided tax and accounting services. She loved crocheting and was a professional seamstress, making many wedding dresses, baby blessing and baptismal outfits over the years. She loved being a grandmother and was always ready to jump in the countless bouncy castle rentals and show everyone how to have a great time. Linda is survived by her children, Travis (Angeline) Smith of Rigby, ID, Tyson (Mary Ann) Smith of Logan, UT, Traci (Tom) Barker of Orem, UT and Tara (Jack) Patterson of Pocatello, ID. Her nine grandchildren, Payton, Mason, Boden, Tensley, Adam, Olivia, Nathanial, Jemma and Josie. Her siblings, Sister-in Law Julie, Diane Elm, Brent (JeanAnn) Shuldberg, Gloria (Lloyd) Barzee, Keith (Jalene) Shuldberg, Joyce (Bob) Saunders and Carol (Dean) McCarty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Eudora, her brothers, Larry Shuldberg and Steven Shuldberg and her brother-in-law, Dave Elm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Terreton LDS 1st Ward,1297 E 1500 N, Terreton, ID 83450, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will gather the night prior on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. for a viewing in Blackfoot at the Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow the services at the Terreton Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast and can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/96718903853?pwd=dDUyVXhEc0M0MHZJRUhLVGpwSS9LQT09 or go to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com to click on the link and also send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to a charity for cancer of your choice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.