Robert Solinsky Solinsky Robert "BoB" Harold Solinsky was born on November 26th 1961 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Lt. Col. Harold and Darla Solinsky. On Saturday July 31st BoB suffered a rare and massive stroke and it was discovered there was a consequential spontaneous tear in his artery. He died on August 1st at EIRMC surrounded by his loving family. BoB was an organ and tissue donor, which was deeply important to him as he was a recipient in his 20's. Growing up in the army, he moved many times in the western United States throughout his growing up years, before settling in Blackfoot, Idaho which he considered his home. BoB was an outstanding football player and loved the sport having been taught Texas style football while he lived in El Paso. He played until a serious knee injury ended his hopes for a college scholarship, though he remained a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan - Go Steelers! After high school he went to the University of Idaho, later attending Idaho State University where he completed his education with a degree in Health Education. He worked at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool in high school where he met his first wife Rebecca Newsome. Together they had three children, Shauny, Bron, and Stetson. BoB and Rebecca later divorced. He married Heidi Romrell and was stepfather to her daughter Erica. They later divorced. In 2006 BoB married the love of his life, Barbara Dahl. The two shared a deep love and commitment together until his passing. With this marriage his family grew to include Barb's daughters Natalie and Samantha. BoB worked at State Hospital South for many years where he began as a psych tech. He loved serving the individuals there and maintained a devotion to living a life of service even after his retirement. BoB loved the work he did with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare where he worked in the Certified Family Home program. He retired in October 2018 after over 33 years of service to the state of Idaho. BoB served on the Bonneville County Board of Guardians. He thoroughly loved retirement and enjoyed taking rides in his Jeep Wrangler, gardening with his wife Barb and creating a cozy home together, spending time with his children and his twin grandsons who called him "Pappy", pampering his pets, and always having a strong cup of coffee in the morning with his wife. BoB loved music and spent many nights dancing with Barb and Samantha until the sun came up. BoB always met you with a smile and a joke; he had an uncanny wit and mischievous sense of humor. Ultimately, BoB's life was one of love and service. Preceded in death by his parents Lt. Col. Harold and Darla Solinsky, sister Shelley Schinderling, and niece Kathryn Schinderling. Survived by his loving wife Barbara Jean Dahl, his children Shauny Dawn Solinsky (Zach Boekholder), Stetson Robert Solinsky (Courtney), Bron Robert Solinsky, his stepchildren Natalie Jean Gresham (Ben Borsik) and Samantha Nikole Gresham, his brother Lt. Col. Christian Harold Solinsky (Heide), grandsons Jager and Ruger Boekholder, nephew Danny Siler (Natalie), his brothers in law, Ron Dahl (Debra) and Robert Dahl (Patty), numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. In honor of Bob's love of uneven numbers, the family will greet the public beginning at 1:01pm and services will begin at 2:01pm on Saturday August 14th at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. The service will be broadcast live at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to DonorConnect, https://www.donorconnect.life/get-involved/contribute/ or to the Blackfoot High School football team, 870 Fisher, Blackfoot ID 83221.