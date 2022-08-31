Delores Sorensen I. Sorensen Delores Irene Findlay Sorensen 87, peacefully passed away Friday June 03, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family in Blackfoot, Id. Delores was born Aug 19, 1934, she was the youngest daughter of 8 children to Arch & Rosalind Findlay. Delores grew up in Blackfoot Id, at the age of seven she was driving a three head hitch of horses with a two bottom plow. She enjoyed working with her family she was taught work ethics, family values and the gospel. Delores met the love of her life Erland Ole Sorensen, they were married May 19, 1951. During their 20-year union they had 7 children. Deborah, Diane, Tammy, Trent, Sandy, Troy & Toby. They enjoyed time together by taking long drives with their kids. Delores carried on the tradition with her children and their families. Delores's greatest enjoyment in life were her children and all her grand and great grandchildren. She had that special way of making each one of them feel like they were her favorite. Even up till the end she had a smile every time a child was placed in her lap. If you had a chance to meet her you knew what a special lady she was. Delores enjoyed Quilting with her sisters, many memories were made with them and their children teaching the technique and having them thread the needles to future generations. She quilted many blankets for her family that they will forever cherish and hold close to their hearts. Delores loved spending time in her kitchen baking twists and cinnamon rolls, which she spent many hours teaching her children and many others that wanted to learn. Anytime she had a family gathering we knew that she would be preparing them for us to enjoy. Delores worked at Smith's Bakery in Blackfoot, where she learned how to perfect her art of baking. She spent the next several years raising her children. Later in life she worked for Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center, where she enjoyed taking the Seniors on many adventures, she always liked the road less traveled with her sisters (Copilots) Betty and Ester. After she retired, she continued to serve her community in many ways. Delores was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a loving example of gospel living. She enjoyed sharing the gospel with anyone that wanted to learn, but never judged those that didn't. She enjoyed all her Church callings. Delores is survived by her children Deborah Potts, Diane (Mike) Neff, Tammy Sorensen, Kimi Sorensen, Troy (Kathie) Sorensen, Toby (Lorie) Sorensen. She is blessed with 17 Grandchildren, 29 Great grandchildren & 10 Great Great grandchildren, with two angels on the way. Delores is preceded in death by her parents Arch & Rosalind Findlay, Husband Erland Sorensen, Son Trent Sorensen, Daughter Sandy Sorensen, Grand Son Danny Potts, Grand Daughter Bailee Palmer, Sisters, and their spouses Nida (Cliff) Parsons, Ester (Austin) Hill, Vera (Bob) Werth, Betty (Howard) Mullins, Della (Lavern) Werth, Stella Findlay, Brother Ted Findlay. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com.