Ross Southworth Southworth Obituary Ross Southworth, 68 Ross Southworth of Wapello, Idaho passed away on September 19, 2022 at Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, the third child of Jack W and Norma (Rouse) Southworth on December 8, 1953. His early life was spent in Pocatello and he attended elementary schools there. In 1965, the family moved to Idaho Falls, where he attended Junior High and High School. He always had many friends, at all ages, and enjoyed the daily life of finding adventures and playing all kinds of on-the-spot sports. After high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force, completing Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base. He was later assigned to Barksdale AFB and had duties in Aerospace Ground Equipment unit until he was discharged. He returned to Idaho and sought employment as a truck driver. He worked for many companies including hauling fuels, lumber, potatoes and trees for numerous years. He married Alana Reese in 1974 and there was one child, Sean, born in that marriage. They later divorced. He met the love of his life Julie A. Williams, of Wapello, and they married on December 2, 1976. They chose Wapello as their home and began their family. Their daughter Leigh was born in 1977, a daughter Shanna was born in 1980, and son BJ Southworth was born in 1983. Together they built a life that was full of adventures in nature of southeast Idaho, Wyoming, and travels to other places. Ross and Julie enjoyed many family snowmobile outings, hunting trips and four wheeling, NASCAR and Car shows were also a passion. Ross was in his element in the outdoors, he enjoyed winter snowmobile rides in Wolverine, Island Park and Star Valley. Ross had many friends and acquaintances who always enjoyed his company and many times relied on his assistance to build and repair cabins, houses and garages. August,1 2015 his spouse Julie passed away suddenly, and he was deeply affected by her loss. He continued to spend numerous hours working on his property and in the Blackfoot and Wapello areas driving truck, farming and working some construction, all on a part time basis, for friends and local farmers. Ross is survived by his children Leigh (Rob) Southworth-Trahant, and BJ (Sarah) Southworth of Blackfoot, two brothers, Corrie Southworth of Magna, Ut, and Norman Southworth of Idaho Falls, Mother-in law Berna Dean Williams of Wapello, brother-in-law Bruce Williams (Shaunna) and sister-in law Lorie (Robert) Angelsey of Wapello. Ross had six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-grandchild expected. He was preceded in death by his his wife Julie ,daughter Shanna, an infant grandson Landyn, his parents, two brothers, his father-in-law Arnold Williams, and brother-in-law Danny Williams. Funeral will be held from on Friday September 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Family and friends will gather for a viewing from 1:00-2:45 pm at the funeral home. Graveside military services to follow the funeral at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.
+1