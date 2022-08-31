Illajean Spencer Spencer Obituary Ilajean Spencer, 92 Heaven gained another angel to sing in the celestial choirs. Ilajean Nelson Spencer, born November 25, 1929 passed to the other side of the veil to be united with her loved ones and her Savior, Jesus Christ on December 26, 2021, at the age of 92. Ilajean was the second child and oldest daughter of Wilford Karl and Juanita Turpin Nelson. She was born at home in Thomas, Idaho. She loved telling stories of her growing up years, when they finally got indoor plumbing, riding a wagon to school, and participating in school and church performances. The school she attended as a young girl looked just like the school house on "Little House of the Prairie". She loved growing up with her siblings Wayne, Valate, Jessie, Anita and Karla. Ilajean met her sweetheart, Clair M. Spencer at a dancing group with the church. They were married June 2, 1950 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They made their home in Blackfoot, Idaho where they first lived on Pendlebury Lane and later moved to Monroe Drive. They were blessed with 6 children: Randi, Vickie, Ruth, Darwin, Jeanette, and Joel. Ilajean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sewed clothes for her family, made countless meals, bottled and preserved fruits and vegetables from Clair's garden, and served in many church callings. Ilajean always had a great love for music. A cherished memory was singing with a special choir from BYU at General Conference. She taught piano for many years and taught herself to play the organ. She would spend many hours practicing for Easter and Christmas cantatas and other musical performance. Her family remembers singing primary and Christmas songs with her around the piano. The music she made will be missed on earth as she performs now with heavenly choirs. Ilajean was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently got to meet her first great-great grandchild. She loved to be known as the "nursery rhyme grandma" and her blue eyes lit up when grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to give her a hug. She is survived by her children: Vickie (Daryl) Kofoed of Shelley, ID; Ruth (Leland) Kidd of Burley, ID; Darwin (Margaret) Spencer of Puyallup, WA; Jeanette (Jeff) Johnson of Declo, ID; and Joel (Robin) Spencer of Rigby, Idaho; 21 grandchildren; many great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandbaby. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Clair; her parents; her siblings: Wayne, Valate, and Anita; and her sweet baby Randi, who she looked forward to meeting for many years now. Special thank you to all who watched over and assisted in her care the last few years. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.