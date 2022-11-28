Merle Stallings Rigby Stallings Merle Rigby Stallings, 93, of Blackfoot, Idaho, died November 27, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from causes incident to age She was born on March 20, 1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Lester and Hattie Lucas Rigby. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Hibbard, later graduating from Madison High School. She loved school, especially speech and drama. After high school, she attended BYU. That summer she met the love of her life, Boyd Stallings, from Lewisville, Idaho. Within three months, they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 17, 1948, and began their life together. They both continued their education, bought a farm in Lorenzo, and taught school. They homesteaded on the Minidoka project north of Rupert in 1955. They both taught at Acequia Elementary School for several years. Merle earned her bachelor's degree from Utah State University. In 1969, they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where Merle taught at Elmwood, West Center, and later Groveland Elementary School. She was honored as teacher of the year for District 55. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions including: Primary, Relief Society, and Stake Young Women's Presidents. She and her husband served a mission in 1993-1994 to the New York, New York North Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They also served for four years in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She loved working in her yard, spending time with her family, and working in the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd, in 2014; her parents; four brothers and one sister. She is survived by her six children: Nancy (Paul) Coltrin of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Judy (Sam) Terry of St George, Utah, Craig (Laurie) Stallings of Shelley, Idaho, Richard (Eilene) Stallings of Blackfoot, Idaho, Ranae (Bob) Black of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Robyn (Tony) Fields of West Palm Beach, Florida; one sister, Mary Jean (Gary) Parkinson of Rexburg, Idaho; 33 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Groveland First Ward Building, 155 N 380 W, Blackfoot, Idaho. Services will be broadcast live at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, and one hour prior to services Saturday, both at the Groveland Church. Interment will be at the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.