Arlene Stark Stark Arlene Rogers Stark, 87 of Goshen passed away September 16, 2022 at the Gables in Shelley. Arlene was born October 19, 1934, to Russell Boyd and Alverta Hansina Thompson Rogers in Tremonton, Utah. She grew up on a farm in Garland, Utah, with three sisters and three brothers. Arlene attended Bear River High School, in Tremonton, Utah, where she was involved in Student Government, Girls' State and women's fast-pitch softball. She was crowned Miss Wheat and Beet Days queen 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, DelRay Stark, on September 10, 1953, in the Logan Temple, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They lived in Sandy, Utah, Bothwell, Utah, and Goshen, Idaho. Together, Arlene and DelRay raised six children who were the light of their lives. Family was always their highest priority and focus. Mom created a beautiful yard and garden. She took pride in the flowers and vegetables that she grew. She enjoyed playing the accordion (especially the song Lady of Spain) and the piano. She was a talented candy maker and seamstress. Mother was employed at Idaho Supreme, the Bingham County Assessor's Office, and GPOD. She was a hard worker and loved by her co-workers. Arlene passed away on September 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, DelRay, parents, five siblings Edith, Lavon, Lamont, Norman and Burke, and a granddaughter, Amber Stark. She is survived by her older sister, Marilyn, and her six children: Gloria (Gus) Bingham, Boise, Idaho, Ronda (Curtis) Johansen, Ivins, Utah, Layne (Julie), Lubbock, Texas, Val (Wendy), Shelley, Idaho, Brad (Tracie), Ucon, Idaho, and Michelle (Rodney) Bailey, West Point, Utah, 28 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Mom made each member of the family feel special and loved. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion and strength. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Presto Ward Chapel (792 North 1090 East) Shelley, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak Street) Shelley and Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Mother was under the care of The Gables of Shelley and Hands of Hope Hospice. The family is so grateful for their kindness and loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.